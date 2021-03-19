Friday, March 19, 2021
Home World Chinese officials humiliate American counterparts in Alaska, cite Black Lives Matter to question USA's...
News ReportsPoliticsWorld
Updated:

Chinese officials humiliate American counterparts in Alaska, cite Black Lives Matter to question USA’s human rights record, slam regime change wars: Details

The Chinese side also brought up the Black Lives Matter protests and America's track record of treating African Americans as evidence that the USA itself had failed to live up to its human rights ideals and urged the United States to do better when it comes to human rights.

K Bhattacharjee
Chinese officials humiliate USA officials in Alaska
Image Credit: Joe Skipper/Reuters
132

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had a tough time during a meeting with Chinese diplomats Yang Jiechi and State Councilor Wang Yi in Anchorage, Alaska where US officials received an astonishing dressing down from their Chinese counterparts.

Wang also told the US delegation that they are not in a position to speak to China from a position of strength. Blinken said during his remarks, laying emphasis on the “rules based international order” that the two countries will discuss the USA’s “deep concerns with actions by China, including in Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan, cyber attacks on the United States, and economic coercion toward our allies.”

“Each of these actions threaten the rules-based order that maintains global stability. That’s why they’re not merely internal matters and why we feel an obligation to raise these issues here today,” he added.

Yang, on his part, mocked the proponent of the “rules based international order”, which truth be told, is a thinly veiled euphemism for a world based on American hegemony. While it is true that India has used the phrase as well, the intended meaning behind the usage of the term has been starkly different than when it is used by Americans.

While India has emphasised the importance of international institutions and global cooperation during its usage of the term, the USA has used the same as a talking point to peddle its own agenda at the global stage.

“What China and the international community follow or uphold is the United Nations centered international system and the international order underpinned by international law, not what is advocated by a small number of countries of the so-called “rules-based” international order,” Yang said.

“And the United States has its style – United States-style democracy – and China has the Chinese-style democracy. It is not just up to the American people, but also the people of the world to evaluate how the United States has done in advancing its own democracy,” he added.

Furthermore, Yang took potshots at the United States for its forever wars in the Middle East to promote Democracy. “The wars in this world are launched by some other countries, which have resulted in massive casualties,” Yang stated.

“So we believe that it is important for the United States to change its own image and to stop advancing its own democracy in the rest of the world. Many people within the United States actually have little confdence in the democracy of the United States, and they have various views regarding the Government of the United States,” he stated.

Taking a dig at the USA for its various regime change wars, Yang noted the “failure to use various means to topple the so-called “authoritarian” states.” He also said that the USA is a “champion” in cyber attacks.

Blinken responded, taking a jibe at Yang for the latter’s “extended remarks”, said, “I have to tell you, what I’m hearing is very different from what you described. I’m hearing deep satisfaction that the United States is back, that we’re reengaged with our allies and partners. I’m also hearing deep concern about some of the actions your government has taken, and we’ll have an opportunity to discuss those when we get down to work.”

Wang shot back saying, “Well, it was my bad. When I entered this room, I should have reminded the U.S. side of paying attention to its tone in our respective opening remarks, but I didn’t.” He added, “The Chinese side felt compelled to make this speech because of the tone of the U.S. side. Well, isn’t this the intention of United States, judging from what – or the way that you have made your opening remarks, that it wants to speak to China in a condescending way from a position of strength?”

He added, “So let me say here that, in front of the Chinese side, the United States does not have the qualifcation to say that it wants to speak to China from a position of strength. The U.S. side was not even qualifed to say such things even 20 years or 30 years back, because this is not the way to deal with the Chinese people. If the United States wants to deal properly with the Chinese side, then let’s follow the necessary protocols and do things the right way.”

The Chinese side also brought up the Black Lives Matter protests and America’s track record of treating African Americans as evidence that the USA itself had failed to live up to its human rights ideals and urged the United States to do better when it comes to human rights.

There is some element of truth in the comments made by Wang and Yang, especially with matters related to Democracy and the “rules based international order”. While the United States harps on democracy and “rules”, it has waged wars for oil in the Middle East with little regard for international rules. And China appears to have decided that it will not allow the American charade to go unchallenged.

It has been a terrible week for the Biden administration in terms of international relations. Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with Russian state media implied that US President Joe Biden had gone senile and was mentally unfit to be president after Biden said that he believed Putin is a “killer”.

Putin said, “I want to propose to President Biden to continue our discussion, but on the condition that we do it basically live, as it’s called. Without any delays and directly in an open, direct discussion. It seems to me that would be interesting for the people of Russia and for the people of the United States.”

This was after Putin’s initial response following the “killer” remark where he said, “I wish you good health, I am saying this without any irony or jokes.”

Furthermore, it was reported earlier in the week that North Korea has not been responding to US efforts to establish dialogue. “We have already declared our stand that no DPRK-U.S. contact and dialogue of any kind can be possible unless the U.S. rolls back its hostile policy towards the DPRK,” first vice minister of Foreign Affairs, Choe Son Hui, said.

Choe also described US attempts to establish contact through multiple e-mails, phone calls and messages through a third country since February as a “cheap trick”. “We take this opportunity to warn the new U.S. administration trying hard to give off [gun] powder smell in our land,” dictator Kim Jong Un’s sister Kim Yo Jong said in response to a joint military exercise between South Korea and the USA in the region.

“If it [the U.S.] wants to sleep in peace for the coming four years, it had better refrain from causing a stink at its first step,” she is reported to have said.

To sum up the rotten week, the Biden administration had to confront Chinese officials who appeared intent on throwing ink at their faces. US officials suggested that the Chinese delegation “seem to have arrived intent on grandstanding, focused on public theatrics and dramatics over substance”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsChina USA meeting Alaska
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

From Mahindra Scorpio to Land Cruiser Prado and disgraced cop Sachin Vaze: A timeline of events till now in Antilia bomb scare case

OpIndia Staff -
The Antilia bomb scare case shows how Mumbai Police cop Sachin Vaze was using several high-end luxury cars
OpIndia Explains

Resignation of PB Mehta from Ashoka University: What he said, what alumni and faculty believe and the speculations in liberal circles

K Bhattacharjee -
The resignation of 'eminent intellectual' Pratap Bhanu Mehta as a professor of the Ashoka University has sent shockwaves.

As Microsoft alleges its mail server were hacked by China-sponsored hackers, a brief look into various Chinese cyber-espionage groups

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
According to Microsoft, Chinese govt backed cyber-espionage group Hafnium was responsible for the attack on its mail server

Republic TV vindicated as provisional attachment order of ED mentions India Today over 50 times in the context of ‘bribe for TRP’: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The ED order says that India Today, Box Cinema, Fakt Marathi, Maha Movie, and News Nation had bribed panel houses to watch their channels

Protecting Arhtiya system was Congress’ poll promise: How Congress has served Arhtiyas and how ‘farmers’ protest is not about farmers at all

Politics K Bhattacharjee -
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh described the relationship between farmers and arhtiyas as 'age-old time-tested'.

Video shows Mansukh Hiren was with Sachin Vaze in a car owned by Shiv Sena leader a day after his bomb-laden Scorpio was parked...

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze, accused in the Antilia bomb case, was seen arriving at the Crime Branch unit in a Land Cruiser Prado along with Mansukh Hiren.

Recently Popular

World

Canadian man jailed for calling his biologically female child as ‘daughter’

OpIndia Staff -
The Canadian man was found to be in contempt of court after he was compelled by the court to conform to his daughter's gender transitioning and told to not call his biological female child his daughter
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: IPS officer caught spreading anti-Hindu propaganda, his followers attack BJP leaders for protesting against his actions

OpIndia Staff -
According to the activist group - Legal Rights Protection Forum (LRPF), RS Praveen Kumar has been carrying out anti-social activities by promoting the anti-Hindu ideology and corrupting the minds of children studying in schools/hostels.
Read more
World

USA: Local judge and former president of foundation that runs ‘Drag Queen Story Hour’ for children arrested on 7 counts of child pornography

T Waraich -
Milwaukee County Judge Brett Blomme was arrested on Tuesday and charged on seven counts for possessing child pornography.
Read more
News Reports

‘Asif urinated on Shivling, behaved indecently in the presence of women inside the temple,’ Shringi Yadav makes shocking disclosure

OpIndia Staff -
A day after his release, Shringi Yadav has now put out the chain of events that transpired last week inside the Dasna temple in Ghaziabad that has fuelled a massive controversy across the country.
Read more
News Reports

Myanmar: Military regime seizes bank accounts of George Soros’s OSF, issues arrest warrant against staff members

OpIndia Staff -
The military regime in Myanmar has accused George Soros' OSF of violating financial restrictions and aiding the civil disobedience movement in the country.
Read more
News Reports

Zomato Controversy: Beauty Influencer Hitesha Chandranee takes off to Maharashtra after FIR lodged against her

OpIndia Staff -
Kamaraj, the Zomato delivery agent, had filed an FIR against Hitesha Chandranee alleging that she had assaulted him with a slipper.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,607FansLike
524,727FollowersFollow
24,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com