Russian President Putin challenges Joe Biden to a ‘live debate’ after Joe Biden refers to Putin as a ‘killer’, White House shuts it down

Russian President Vladimir Putin in an interview with Russian state media responded to U.S. President Joe Biden comments referring to the Russian President as a killer. In the interview, Putin said, “I want to propose to President Biden to continue our discussion, but on the condition that we do it basically live, as it’s called. Without any delays and directly in an open, direct discussion. It seems to me that would be interesting for the people of Russia and for the people of the United States.”

There is a widespread belief that this proposal essentially amounts to a debate challenge from the Russian Prez to Joe Biden. This proposal from Putin comes after an initial response to Joe Biden’s “killer” comments, wherein Putin wished Joe Biden the best of health. In that statement, Putin said, “I wish you good health, I am saying this without any irony or jokes.”

This apparent debate challenge from Putin has already been shut down by the Biden Administration, with the White House quickly rejecting it, citing Joe Biden’s busy schedule. The White House Press Secretary also clarified that Joe Biden has “no regrets” over his comments calling Putin a “killer”.

“We are confident that we can continue to look for ways where there’s a mutual interest,” said press secretary Jen Psaki. “​But the president is not going to hold back, clearly, when he has concerns, whether it is with words or actions.”

In an ABC interview on Wednesday, Joe Biden was asked about whether he thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin is a killer. “Mmm-hmm, I do,” Biden responded. Joe Biden’s remarks about the Russian President have elicited strong criticism in Russia, with Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov saying, “I’ll say only that these remarks by the U.S. president are very bad. He definitely doesn’t want to normalize relations with our country. And we’ll be acting based precisely on this premise.”

