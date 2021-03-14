On March 14, alleged ‘journalist’ Nidhi Razdan was viciously attacked by the trolls from the Congress party over a critical article on Party’s performance in Gujarat. Razdan had written an oped for Gulf News in which she had criticized Congress Party for its poor performance in recent elections and said that the Party needs to reinvent itself.

Screenshot of Nidhi’s tweet about her report on Congress Party in Gulf News

Razdan quoted Andolanjivi Yogendra Yadav in her article, who had said in 2019 that the Congress Party must die. Notably, Yadav also faced a backlash from the Congress supporters at that time. Razdan pointed out that in Kerala, there is dissent within Congress Party as Senior Party leader PC Chacko quit the Party stating there is no democracy in the Party.

Coming to another poll-bound state of West Bengal, she said that the Congress Party had lost significant ground. In Tamil Nadu, Razdan pointed out that Congress ally DMK is in the driver’s seat. She also pointed out that BJP has also lost its ground, but the criticism was much more diverted towards the Congress party throughout the report.

The primary issue that Congress supporters found with the report was where Razdan claimed that Aam Aadmi Party became the number two party in Gujarat in the recent local body polls, which was factually incorrect. BJP won 6,239 seats, Congress grabbed 1,805, and AAP managed to win only 42 seats, out of which 25 seats were from Surat. AAP came second in Surat, but Nidhi claimed that AAP came second in entire Gujarat, angering the Congress army on social media.

Several trolls (possibly hired recently as social media warriors) supporting the Congress party picked up this particular point and started attacking her. Big names like Gaurav Pandhi was among the leaders who led trolls towards Nidhi’s profile.

Rahul Gandhi is boring – alleged Razdan

The report mentioned the story of Rahul Gandhi, if he is going to lead the Party or not, is unending and boring. She mentioned the ‘angry leaders’ of the Congress party, known as G23, who wrote a letter to Sonia Gandhi about the current situation of the Party. The outcome of raising voice against the downfall of the Congress Party resulted in the removal of Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal and others from the star campaigners list, which is another setback for the Party.

After the troll attack, Nidhi claimed that the trolls were attacking her without reading her report.

Without even reading my piece on the Congress, the party’s social media cell has gone full throttle in abusing me, even suggesting I’m an RSS/ BJP agent. ☺️. Enjoy yourselves. I’m off to eat roganjosh and rice for lunch — Nidhi Razdan (@Nidhi) March 14, 2021

Overall, while Nidhi tried to point out the problems Congress Party is currently facing, the party supporters did not like the idea and waged war against her. In the end, Nidhi, who everyone had thought to be a ‘sane’ voice in favour of the opposition, sadly became a propagandist.