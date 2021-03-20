Saturday, March 20, 2021
News Reports
Updated:

Dalit goons in Latur demolish Hindu temple to build Ambedkarite temple, assault a girl and slap SC/ST act against her for protesting: Report

Reportedly, the girl who opposed the demolition of the Hindu temple was brutally assaulted, with her genitals mutilated by the accused

OpIndia Staff
9

In a shocking incident, a Maratha girl in Latur was molested, beaten up and slapped with SC/ST Act when she protested against the unauthorised demolition of a Hindu temple, a report by Neo Politico said.

The report further said that not only was the girl ruthlessly thrashed, but her genitals were also badly mutilated. A mob of 15-20 people had reportedly attacked her genitals and other sensitive body parts with stones. The incident happened in the Kingaon Kopra village of the Latur district of Maharashtra.

The family members of the victim have alleged that some Dalit locals in the village tried to demolish their Hindu temple, in a bid to build their Ambedkarite temple. The family has even alleged that village sarpanch, upsarpanch, and gram sevak all hail from the Dalit community and have come out in support of the goons.

The incident took place on March 12 when the accused had reportedly gathered around the Mata Bhavani temple in the village to demolish it. However, the goons faced stiff resistance from the girl, who opposed when they were razing down the temple. The goons, along with sarpanch and upsarpanch then allegedly began beating her, flogging her brutally and mutilating her genitals. It is also reported that they attempted to rape her but the girl somehow managed to escape.

The report goes on to claim that there are some pro-Ambedkarite Dalits in the village who have been nursing a desire to build their own temples. It cites this desire as a reason for the attack on the Hindu temples. Reportedly, the Dalits came armed with JCBs to demolish the holy Mata Bhavani temple in the village. The report says the temple was obliterated amidst the chants of Jai Bhim slogans.

Regarding the mutilation of genitals of the girl, the report cites medical experts to claim the girl may not be able to give birth to a child ever. The family have alleged that the police are not assisting them and instead, pressurising them into striking a compromise with the culprits.

OpIndia got in touch with the local police to seek more details about the incident but they declined to comment on the matter.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

