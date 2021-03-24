Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Delhi: Police arrests cook Mohammad Khalik after video of him spitting on rotis goes viral

After the video went viral, the police had launched an investigation. The video was found to be from Madeeena hotel in North East Delhi's Bhajanpura area.

Mohammad Khalik arrested after video of him spitting on rotis goes viral
Screengrabs from the viral video
Another case of a man spitting on rotis while preparing them has come to light in Delhi. A man named Mohammad Khalik has been arrested in connection with the case after a video of him allegedly spitting on rotis while preparing them had gone viral on the internet.

Taking cognisance of the video, the Delhi Police arrested the cook named Mohammad Khalik. This is second such case within a matter of 7 days when cooks have been arrested for spitting on rotis.

Recently, a video of the accused cook spitting on rotis while preparing them had gone viral on the internet. Investigation revealed that it was from Madeena hotel in North East Delhi’s Bhajanpura area. In the video, the cook was seen spitting on rotis before putting them in the tandoor. The cook was identified as Mohammad Khalik.

After the video went viral, the police identified the accused and arrested him. The police have registered a case against him under sections 269, 270, 272 of the IPC and the Pandemic Act. Khalik had reportedly come to Delhi from his native village about 9-10 years ago in a search for a job. He got a job at the Dhaba in Bhajanpura and has been working there since.

Mohammad Ibrahim and Anwar arrested after video of them spitting on rotis goes viral

Last week, two persons named Mohammad Ibrahim and Anwar were arrested by the Delhi Police after a video of them spitting on rotis had gone viral on the internet. In the video that had gone viral, one of the two men was seen spitting on the rotis before putting them in a tandoor. It was then reported that the video was from a hotel in Seelampur in Delhi.

Apparently, the video was shot by a customer who had caught the duo spitting on rotis. The customer had also recorded the video and later uploaded it on the internet. The police took cognisance of the video and arrested the two men. An FIR was filed against the accused under IPC sections 269, 270, 272, 273 and 34 at Khayala Police Station, New Delhi.

