‘Chai wale ko jhel lo, kahi gaay wala aa gaya, toh tum se jhela nahi jaega’: 4 punchlines by Kapil Mishra during Digital Hindu Conclave

Kapil Mishra also took a swipe at a section of people who are finding it difficult to accept PM Modi as the Prime Minister of the country. He advised them to bear with PM Modi's rule, noting that if Yogi came to power, they will find it even more difficult to come to tolerate his leadership.

OpIndia Staff
Kapil Mishra makes scathingly candid remarks at Digital Hindu Conclave organised in Hyderabad
Kapil Mishra at Digital Hindu Conclave(Source: YouTube)
11

BJP leader Kapil Mishra recently attended the Digital Hindu Conclave in Hyderabad where he enthralled the audience with his candid views on a wide range of issues, including the resilience of the Hindu society, the leadership of PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath, extortion by the Shaheen Bagh protesters among other things.

Bharatniti, an initiative to encourage the objective study and in-depth analysis by citizens, policymakers, domain experts, researchers and commentators, on varied issues of national and international importance, had organised a Digital Hindu Conclave on Sunday, March 7, 2020. Besides Mishra, the conclave was also attended by a host of other dignitaries such as author Shefali Vaidya, psephologist and journalist Pradeep Bhandari, Major Surendra Poonia, ex-IPS Nageswara Rao and many others.

However, the highlight of the Conclave was a fiery speech made by BJP leader Kapil Mishra. Mishra, in his sharp and unapologetic demeanour minced no words to put his point across. The politician made searing remarks to attack the anti-India forces and those who are averse to PM Mod and Yogi Adityanath’s leadership.

Here are some of the striking remarks made by Mishra at the Conclave:-

“Tumko milti hogi kudrati biryani, hum toh mehnat karke khaate hain”

Mishra was particularly critical of the Shaheen Bagh brigade that had squatted on one of the busiest thoroughfares in Delhi as a mark of protest against the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act. At that time, when a journalist had asked a protestor at Shaheen Bagh where all the food for so many people was coming from and who was funding the sit-in for over 40 days, he shot back saying that it was due to the miracle of Allah.

Humein nahi pata paise ka. Hamein to raat ko (khaana) rakha milta hai ek jagah. Hum usko uthate hain aur baat dete hain,” the protester said. (We don’t know about the money. We find all the food at one place every night. We just pick it up and distribute it among others.). “Kudrati mil raha hai,” he said.

In a stunning takedown of this spurious claim, Mishra at the Digital Hindu Conclave said, “Arre tumko milti hogi Kudrati biryani, hum toh mehnat karke khaate hai.” (You might be getting the food miraculously, but we work hard to earn money and feed ourselves)

Mishra slammed the Shaheen Bagh protesters for infringing upon the rights of other citizens. He even questioned if the individual rights and freedoms are only the preserve of the protesters and normal human beings, who go about their business and life without squatting on the roads or without infringing upon others rights, have any rights or not.

“Ye toh keval angdai hai. abhi toh humne sirf aakhein kholi hai. Abhi toh hum uthke khade nahi huye. Abhi toh humne chalna shuru nahi kiya”

Speaking on the resilience of the Hindu society, Mishra noted that the Indian society is the only civilisation in the world that has successfully warded off the threats from two evil powers, presumably the Islamic invasion and Christian evangelism.

Mishra also shed light on how our ancestors have played a key role in preserving history in its pristine form. “…There was not a single government in the country from the last 500 years that called Prayagraj with its real name, but still, our ancestors quietly conveyed the actual version of the history to their progenies, and therefore after 500 years, Allahabad could be renamed to Prayagraj,” Mishra said.

Mishra also asserted that Indian society is the only one in the world that has been successful in reclaiming the lost land to Islamic invasion. He said the land reclaimed in Ayodhya for the construction of Ram Temple and that in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of Article 370 demonstrates how India has been able to recover land that was under occupation for centuries.

Emphasising that this is just the start of India’s cultural renaissance, Mishra said, “Ye toh keval angdai hai. abhi toh humne Sirf aakhein kholi hai. Abhi toh hum uthke khade nahi huye. Abhi toh humne chalna shuru nahi kiya.” (This is just the start. We have only woken up from our slumber. We are yet to get up on our feet and walk)

“Ye chai wale ko jhel lo, kahi vo gaya wala aa gaya, toh tum se jhela nahi jaega”

Kapil Mishra also took a swipe at a section of people who are finding it difficult to accept PM Modi as the Prime Minister of the country. He advised them to bear with PM Modi’s rule, noting that if Yogi came to power, they will find it even more difficult to come to tolerate his leadership.

Mishra quipped, “Ye chai wale ko jhel lo, kahi vo gaya (Cow) wala aa gaya, toh tum se jhela nahi jaega.”(Tolerate this chai wala(PM Modi) or else if the Gaya wala(Yogi) comes to power, you will find it even more difficult to tolerate his rule)

“Chaiwale ka kya bigad loge aur Yogwala aa gaya toh tum kuch ukhaad nahi paoge”

Referring to PM Modi as ‘chaiwala’ and Yogi Adityanath as ‘Yogwala’, Mishra took a dig at the detractors, saying that they can’t harm PM Modi because he has nothing to lose and, on the other hand, Yogi Adityanath won’t allow them to do anything.

“Chaiwale ka kya bigad loge aur Yog wala aa gaya toh tum kuch ukhaad nahi paoge,” Mishra said.

In essence, Mishra implied that left-leaning liberals yearning for a change in India are caught between a rock and a hard place and extrication from either side seems impossible.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

