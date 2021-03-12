Friday, March 12, 2021
Home News Reports Why are some countries putting use of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on hold and should we...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Why are some countries putting use of Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on hold and should we be worried? Not quite. Here is all you need to know

The EMA said that so far 5 million people in Europe has received the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine, and only 30 people among them have reported the blood clot condition.

OpIndia Staff
165

Ever since the vaccines for the COVID-19 have been developed by several companies across the world, the anti-vaccine lobby has gone into overdrive to spread propaganda against vaccines. The latest victim of this is the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine against Coronavirus, the administration of which was suspended in Denmark and Norway over its alleged link with blood clotting.

Concerns were raised after a person in Austria was diagnosed with blood clots and had died 10 days after taking the vaccine. Subsequently, more people who had taken the vaccine were diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis (DVT). As a result, some European countries including Denmark, Norway and Iceland decided the halt the administration of the vaccine among their citizens.

Apart from them, Italy and Austria have suspended the use of vaccines from certain batches, after people who had received vaccines from those batches developed the blood clotting condition. Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Luxembourg have also suspended the use of the same batch as Austria.

However, now the European Union has come forward to clear any apprehension about the vaccine, and it has said that there is no link between the vaccine and the cases blood clots. “There is currently no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions, which are not listed as side effects with this vaccine,” the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said on Thursday. The agency further added, “The vaccine’s benefits continue to outweigh its risks and the vaccine can continue to be administered while investigation of cases of thromboembolic events is ongoing.”

The EMA said that so far 5 million people in Europe has received the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine, and only 30 people among them have reported the blood clot condition. This rate is not higher than the natural rate of occurrence of blood clot among people. AstraZeneca has also assured that its vaccine is safe, as it was approved by regulators after it had passed stringent efficacy and safety tests.

An official of the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) of the UK said that blood clots can occur naturally and are not uncommon, and it is not caused by the vaccine. It is notable that blood clotting is not listed as known side-effects of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

Canadian health authorities also have ruled out any link between the vaccine and blood clotting. They have said that only a small number of people have reported the condition, which is normal given the scale the vaccination drive.

As millions of people are given various COVID-19 vaccines across the world, it is evident that hundreds of them will suffer from some or other conditions. And it will be attempted to link those conditions to the vaccines, which may not be correct.

Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine is also been administered in India, as it is one of the two vaccines approved in the country. In India it is manufactured by Serum Institute of India, and is marketed under the brand Covishield.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Theatre artist loses job after joining BJP, vocal Communist supporter behind the removal: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Although the 'cancel culture' in India is still in its nascent stage, leftists are pouncing on every possible opportunity to mainstream the financial and societal boycott of individuals on the basis of their political leanings.
News Reports

Protesting farmers stay in tents, two ‘farmer leaders’ stay in 3-star hotel with bill worth lakhs paid by scam-accused hotel owner: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The two farmer leaders, Balbir Singh Rajewal and Kulwant Singh Sandh, are two amongst 40 farmer leaders who have been spearheading this movement

Akhilesh Yadav heckles journalists, his supporters and security personnel assault and shove them: Here is what we know so far

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Samajwadi Party spokesperson Juhie Singh labelled the victims as 'actors'. She also shared a photo of the injured Fareed Shamsi and wrote, "Wow, the group of CM's advisors, your acting performance was great."

NDTV pats itself on the back because it did better than a Hindi channel in the United Kingdom: Here is what happened

Media OpIndia Staff -
NDTV on the 11th of March took to Twitter to pat itself on the back for doing a remarkable job in terms of TRP - in the UK.

“Undignified to even respond to allegations”: Election Commission issues stern response to TMC’s letter on ‘attack’ on Mamata Banerjee

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Election Commission said that the memorandum submitted to it by TMC leaders is full of insinuations and averments

How Congress supporter lied, used wrong RTI response to allege Amit Shah was lying about bomb factories in Bengal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Saket Gokhale used MHA reply to his RTI query on Khalistanis in farmer protests as the reply to query on bomb factories in West Bengal

Recently Popular

Satire

After cutting off ties with British Royal family, Meghan Markle to join the BJP

Nirwa Mehta -
Meghan will now contest the 2024 US Presidential elections against another woman of colour, Kamala Harris on BJP ticket.
Read more
News Reports

USA: Abusive woman passenger threatens to sue Uber after getting banned, gets banned from Lyft too

OpIndia Staff -
Ride-hailing service Lyft has said that they are removing the said woman from their community and will not let her use their cabs. Interestingly, the woman had in a video, stated that she prefers Lyft.
Read more
Social Media

Bengaluru: Instagram celebrity claims that Zomato delivery executive broke her nose after argument, he says she threw a chappal at him

OpIndia Staff -
Bengaluru-based Hitesha Chandranee said a Zomato delivery executive assaulted her after argument over delayed delivery
Read more
News Reports

‘Mamata Banerjee injured after open door of her car hit a pillar, allegation of pushed by 4-5 people false’: Claim eyewitnesses in Nandigram

OpIndia Staff -
Eyewitnesses in Nandigram said that Mamata Banerjee had kept her door open to greet people, and a pillar had hit the door injuring her
Read more
News Reports

India downgraded by around 25 unknown ‘experts’ working for an organisation advised by JNU leftist and Pakistani politician: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Democracy 2021 report by Swedish organisation V-Dem had downgraded India from a democracy to electoral autocracy
Read more
News Reports

After failing to protect Jio towers, now Punjab Government decides to give only Jio connection to PSPCL staff

Anurag -
Corporate connection for PSPCL employees were shifted to Jio after previous contract with Vodafone expired and Jio won the fresh tender
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,347FansLike
523,245FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com