Watch: Video of lawyer lunching during virtual court session goes viral, Tushar Mehta asks him to send food over

The advocate, without realising that he has inadvertently left his camera on, continues having his lunch, while SGI Tushar Mehta looks on.

A hilarious video has been doing the rounds on social media in which Patna High Court lawyer Kshatrashal Raj is seen having his lunch, during a virtual court session with Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. The advocate, without realising that he had inadvertently left his camera on, continues having his lunch, while SGI Tushar Mehta looks on.

The advocate is so engrossed in his lunch, that he does not realise that Mehta is still on the other side of his computer screen. Since the speaker of the computer seems to have been switched off, Tushar Mehta’s verbal indications go unheard. The SGI then picks up his phone to call up Kshatrashal Raj to inform him that his camera is on.

The advocate immediately leaves his plate and looks into the camera when Tushar Mehta amusingly makes hand gestures asking him to send some food across to him.

The video which has now gone viral, has been drawing amusing responses on the microblogging site.

With the new normal of work from home, college from home, virtual meetings and so on, such goof-ups have become extremely common. Recently, one ‘Shewta’ trended on Twitter after a recording of her conversation with her friend during an online class went viral. Shweta was narrating to her friend her conversations with her other close guy friend. Much to everyone’s amusement, Shweta had muted the speaker instead of muting her microphone, thereby spilling her friend’s secrets to her entire class.

Soon after the audio clip was shared on social media, netizens filled Twitter with the most innovative and hilarious memes and Shweta started trending on the microblogging site.

Similarly, a month back, one lawyer in Peru was caught having sex immediately after a court case- on a virtual meeting. Video footage showed the lawyer, unaware of being on camera, stripping off and sitting on his chair while a naked woman straddling him, as astonished court officials and other lawyers looked on. For a while, people tried to call out to him to alert him, but like in the aforementioned cases he also had the volume muted, because of which the warnings went unheard.

