Thursday, March 18, 2021
News Reports
Updated:

Maulana Irshad, who had hailed Ghaznavi’s attacks on Somnath Temple, arrested by Gujarat Police from Panipat

As per a report by Jagran, Maulana Irshad had spoken to Gujarat Police. Later he was picked up by 5 policemen from his residence at Panipat.

OpIndia Staff
Maulana who had hailed attacks and destruction of Somnath Temple arrested by Gujarat Police
Image via Twitter and YouTube
0

Maulana Irshad Rashid, who was seen in a viral video hailing Mahmud Gaznavi’s destruction of the Somnath Temple while standing on a beach near the holy Hindu shrine, has been arrested by Gujarat Police from Panipat. As per a report by Jagran.

As per the Jagran eport, Rashid’s wife claimed that he had spoken with Gujarat Police over phone and had promised to present himself but was picked up by 5 policemen from Panipat. Maulana Rashid runs a madarsa in Baljit Nagar Colony which has around 50 students. However, the madarsa has been shut for the past two days. Rashid’s wife had been staying at her brother-in-law’s residence with her 8 kids since the incident.

Apart from the madarsa, Irshad Rshid also leads Namaz in a mosque in the city.

Sources claim that Rashid has had a history of putting up offensive content on Facebook and Whatsapp. It was also revealed that Rashid got into a brawl two years back when he stopped a person from offering Namaz in a mosque. Reason unknown, but the former head of the Dalbir Nagar mosque said that he got abusive with the person.

His wife now accepts that her husband made a mistake and preaches that all religions must be respected.

Maulana Irshad Rashid had made a video praising the invaders Mahmud Ghaznavi and Muhammad Qasim and requesting other Muslims to read and study about the ‘glorious past’ of the barbaric invaders.

Pointing towards the Somnath Temple, he was seen urging Muslims to remember their ‘glorious past’ because the ancestors of Muslims like Gaznavi and Qasim had invaded Somnath and all over India. The video which was allegedly shot in May 2019, recently went viral on Twitter, following which a complaint was filed by Vijay Singh Chavda, the manager of the Somnath Trust.

In a recent YouTube video, Maulana Irshad was seen apologising for his remarks and claiming that he respects all religions.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

