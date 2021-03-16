Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Home News Reports Maulana from viral video praising Mahmud Gaznavi's attacks near Somnath Temple booked by Gujarat...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Maulana from viral video praising Mahmud Gaznavi’s attacks near Somnath Temple booked by Gujarat Police, issues apology

Irshaad Rasheed has shared another video claiming that his 2019 video was been misrepresented and he did not intend to hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

OpIndia Staff
A Muslim man shares a video glorifying the attack on Somnath Temple by Muslim invaders
A Muslim man shares a video glorifying the attack on Somnath Temple by Muslim invaders
114

A day after the video of a Maulana hailing Mahmud of Ghaznavi for invading and destroying the Somnath Temple at the beach adjacent to the Hindu shrine went viral on social media, Gujarat police reportedly sprung into action. According to journalist Janak Dave, police have now identified the Muslim cleric and registered an FIR against him. Efforts are being made to apprehend the Maulana.

This Muslim man who has now been identified as one Irshaad Rasheed has been running an Islamic YouTube channel called ‘Jamate Aadila Hind’ since 2016. The radical Islamist has various times in the past used his platform to spew venom against Hindus and provoke communal disharmony.

Youtube page of Irshaad Rasheed, image via Janak Dave

Yesterday, in the viral video shot by the man himself, the Maulana was seen glorifying Mahmud of Ghaznavi, the infamous Islamist marauder, who attacked and plundered Somnath Temple repeatedly. In the video, the man hailed Islamist invaders, including Mahmud Ghaznavi, for attacking and looting the Temple. The man also urged fellow Muslims to read about their “glorious history” and make others read about it as well.

Towards the end of the video, the Muslim man shockingly admits that he has been to the Somnath Temple a short while ago and exhorts Muslims to not forget their “illustrious history”.

Yesterday, after the video of Irshaad Rasheed glorifying Mahmud of Ghaznwent viral, many social media users outraged and sought strict action against the radical Islamist.

Following the fury, Rasheed today uploaded a video message on his channel where he apologises for his video on Somnath Temple that went viral yesterday, enraging many social media users. Rasheed claims that he had recorded that video when he visited Somnath Temple on May 4, 2019. He says that his intention behind shooting the small video was only to praise the Hindu Temple. He accuses the media and a few social media users of distorting and misrepresenting his old video and statement to berate him.

Irshaad Rasheed’s video

“My intention was not to hurt the religious sentiments of Indians or my Gujrati brothers or insult the Hindu place of worship. Be it a temple, mosque or church, all our places of worship. I did not intend to insult the temple or hurt anyone’s sentiments”, said Irshad Rasheed in his video message.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSomnath Temple attack, Somnath Temple video, Somnath Temple threat
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

After quitting the Congress party, PC Chacko to join Sharad Pawar’s NCP

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier last week, PC Chacko had resigned from the Congress party, alleging that there is no democracy left in the party
News Reports

Maulana from viral video praising Mahmud Gaznavi’s attacks near Somnath Temple booked by Gujarat Police, issues apology

OpIndia Staff -
The Maulana whose video hailing Mahmud Ghaznavi's attacks outside Somnath temple went viral yesterday was identified as Irshaad Rasheed.

Nita Ambani to become a visiting faculty at the Banaras Hindu University: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Nita Ambani has reportedly given her verbal acceptance to the proposal by the BHU of joining as a visiting faculty to help women from Purvanchal in improving their living standards

‘This temple has been robbed 4 times, priests have been killed’: Dasna temple Mahant exposes media propaganda behind #SorryAsif

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mahant Yati said that former Mahants of the temple have been killed or assaulted by local Muslims. The temple authorities have hired armed security guards to protect the temple from Muslims in the area.

Quran controversy: Shia lawyer offers money to behead ex-UP Shia Board Chief Waseem Rizvi, offers to sell his child to collect money

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
He further added that to pay the bounty, he will collect money from the bar association, and if he still could not collect the amount, he would sell his child.

Scorpio car outside Antilia was never stolen, drivers of Scorpio and Innova work in the police force: Shocking new revelations in the Antilia case

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
A report published by TV 9 Marathi said the Scorpio car found outside Antilia was never stolen and was used by Sachin Vaze

Recently Popular

News Reports

Drinking water a ruse for theft and harassing Hindu women: Temple pandit on thrashing of Asif, reveals why ‘no entry’ board was put up

OpIndia Staff -
The Temple Pandit in Ghaziabad said that Asif was being wrongfully depicted as an innocent boy, reveals why 'no entry' board was put up.
Read more
News Reports

While Rahul Gandhi questions the rise in Adani’s wealth in 2021, Gautam Adani had registered highest wealth gain during UPA too

OpIndia Staff -
Just like 2021, Gautan Adani had seen highest increase in his wealth in 2011 too, when Congress-led UPA was in power
Read more
News Reports

Man hails Mahmud Ghaznavi for bringing ‘glory to Islam’ by desecrating and looting Somnath Temple, video recorded nearby goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, the man hails Mohammad Ghaznavi for the invasion and plundering of the Somnath Temple.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Meerut youths on their way to namaz steal woman’s undergarment hanging for drying, people suspect occult practice

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the residents of the area approached police station to register a complaint regarding the same. While the police were surprised at such a complaint, the residents believe this stealing of underwear could be part of some occult practice.
Read more
News Reports

White Innova car which accompanied explosives-laden Scorpio car recovered from Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh’s office: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA officials traced the white Innova to the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office, where the suspicious car was parked. As they took a closer look at the car, they found that 'Police' sticker on the back of the car.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police officials took away the missing CCTV footage of Sachin Vaze’s society: Report

OpIndia Staff -
According to a report published on TV 9 Marathi, the CCTV footage of Sachin Vaze's society which has gone missing was sought by the officials of the Mumbai Police on March 2
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
524,037FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com