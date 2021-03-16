A day after the video of a Maulana hailing Mahmud of Ghaznavi for invading and destroying the Somnath Temple at the beach adjacent to the Hindu shrine went viral on social media, Gujarat police reportedly sprung into action. According to journalist Janak Dave, police have now identified the Muslim cleric and registered an FIR against him. Efforts are being made to apprehend the Maulana.

This Muslim man who has now been identified as one Irshaad Rasheed has been running an Islamic YouTube channel called ‘Jamate Aadila Hind’ since 2016. The radical Islamist has various times in the past used his platform to spew venom against Hindus and provoke communal disharmony.

Youtube page of Irshaad Rasheed, image via Janak Dave

Yesterday, in the viral video shot by the man himself, the Maulana was seen glorifying Mahmud of Ghaznavi, the infamous Islamist marauder, who attacked and plundered Somnath Temple repeatedly. In the video, the man hailed Islamist invaders, including Mahmud Ghaznavi, for attacking and looting the Temple. The man also urged fellow Muslims to read about their “glorious history” and make others read about it as well.

Towards the end of the video, the Muslim man shockingly admits that he has been to the Somnath Temple a short while ago and exhorts Muslims to not forget their “illustrious history”.

Yesterday, after the video of Irshaad Rasheed glorifying Mahmud of Ghaznwent viral, many social media users outraged and sought strict action against the radical Islamist.

Following the fury, Rasheed today uploaded a video message on his channel where he apologises for his video on Somnath Temple that went viral yesterday, enraging many social media users. Rasheed claims that he had recorded that video when he visited Somnath Temple on May 4, 2019. He says that his intention behind shooting the small video was only to praise the Hindu Temple. He accuses the media and a few social media users of distorting and misrepresenting his old video and statement to berate him.

Irshaad Rasheed’s video

“My intention was not to hurt the religious sentiments of Indians or my Gujrati brothers or insult the Hindu place of worship. Be it a temple, mosque or church, all our places of worship. I did not intend to insult the temple or hurt anyone’s sentiments”, said Irshad Rasheed in his video message.