On Sunday, fugitive Islamist and hate preacher Zakir Naik claimed that Christian evangelist Mother Teresa will go to Hell by virtue of being a non-Muslim.

On being asked whether ‘righteous’ and ‘good’ non-Muslims such as Mother Teresa would still go to Hell, he replied, wrote, “There are four ways of going to Jannah (paradise). By the token of time, a man is in a state of loss except those who have Faith, those who are righteous, those who do Dawah and those who exhort people to do patience and perseverance. Minimum four criterias are required to go to Jannah.”

Zakir Naik then proceeded to compare the ‘four steps to Jannah’ to the subjects that he studied in 10th Std. He emphasised that even if someone got 99 marks in 5 subjects and managed to secure 10 marks in just one subject, then, it would imply that the student has failed. While continuing with his irrational argument, Naik claimed that Jannah could only be achieved on the successful completion of all four steps.

(Video Courtesy: Youtube/Zakir Naik)

“For the sake of argument, let’s assume that Mother Teresa was righteous. In Islam, righteous includes a lot of things that I believe that Mother Teresa did not have. What about Imaan (Faith in Islam)? If she does Shirk (follow any religion other than Islam and thus prohibited)…” He said that committing ‘shirk is a crime according to Islam and Christianity. Naik, in his usual style, quoted the Book of Deuteronomy, Book of Exodus and Surah Al Ma’idah.

The hate preacher alleged that all those who consider Jesus Christ (the son of Mary) as ‘God (Allah)’, He shall make paradise ‘haram’ (prohibited) for him. “Fire (Hell) shall his dwelling place be and he shall have no help hereafter,” Zakir Naik cited the Islamic religious text. He thereby concluded that by virtue of Mother Teresa believing Jesus Christ as God and thus put Him at par with ‘Allah’. “So, according to Jesus Christ, Quran and the Bible, if anybody does Shirk, be it Mother Teresa or anyone else, they shall not enter Jannah,” he concluded.

Wishing Merry Christmas is Haram, says Zakir Naik

In a video from April 2019 that has now gone viral on social media, Zakir Naik was seen admonishing a Muslim boy named Adel Ahmed for committing ‘sin’. Ahmed’s mistake was that he wished his Christian friends, ‘Merry Christmas’.

“To reach your goals, you cannot use wrong means brother. What is Haram to them is also Haram to you. When you are wishing Merry Christmas to them, you are agreeing that he is the son of God and that is Shirk (sin). Because they believe that Jesus Christ is the son of God. Irrespective of whether they are practising Christians or not, they celebrate the day because of His birthday,” Zakir Naik emphasised.