Monday, March 8, 2021
Home News Reports 'Good' unbelievers like Mother Teresa will go to hell because they are not Muslim,...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Good’ unbelievers like Mother Teresa will go to hell because they are not Muslim, declares Islamist Zakir Naik

While continuing with his irrational argument, Naik claimed that Jannah could only be achieved on the successful completion of all four steps.

OpIndia Staff
36

On Sunday, fugitive Islamist and hate preacher Zakir Naik claimed that Christian evangelist Mother Teresa will go to Hell by virtue of being a non-Muslim.

On being asked whether ‘righteous’ and ‘good’ non-Muslims such as Mother Teresa would still go to Hell, he replied, wrote, “There are four ways of going to Jannah (paradise). By the token of time, a man is in a state of loss except those who have Faith, those who are righteous, those who do Dawah and those who exhort people to do patience and perseverance. Minimum four criterias are required to go to Jannah.”

Zakir Naik then proceeded to compare the ‘four steps to Jannah’ to the subjects that he studied in 10th Std. He emphasised that even if someone got 99 marks in 5 subjects and managed to secure 10 marks in just one subject, then, it would imply that the student has failed. While continuing with his irrational argument, Naik claimed that Jannah could only be achieved on the successful completion of all four steps.

(Video Courtesy: Youtube/Zakir Naik)

“For the sake of argument, let’s assume that Mother Teresa was righteous. In Islam, righteous includes a lot of things that I believe that Mother Teresa did not have. What about Imaan (Faith in Islam)? If she does Shirk (follow any religion other than Islam and thus prohibited)…” He said that committing ‘shirk is a crime according to Islam and Christianity. Naik, in his usual style, quoted the Book of Deuteronomy, Book of Exodus and Surah Al Ma’idah.

The hate preacher alleged that all those who consider Jesus Christ (the son of Mary) as ‘God (Allah)’, He shall make paradise ‘haram’ (prohibited) for him. “Fire (Hell) shall his dwelling place be and he shall have no help hereafter,” Zakir Naik cited the Islamic religious text. He thereby concluded that by virtue of Mother Teresa believing Jesus Christ as God and thus put Him at par with ‘Allah’. “So, according to Jesus Christ, Quran and the Bible, if anybody does Shirk, be it Mother Teresa or anyone else, they shall not enter Jannah,” he concluded.

Wishing Merry Christmas is Haram, says Zakir Naik

In a video from April 2019 that has now gone viral on social media, Zakir Naik was seen admonishing a Muslim boy named Adel Ahmed for committing ‘sin’. Ahmed’s mistake was that he wished his Christian friends, ‘Merry Christmas’.

“To reach your goals, you cannot use wrong means brother. What is Haram to them is also Haram to you. When you are wishing Merry Christmas to them, you are agreeing that he is the son of God and that is Shirk (sin). Because they believe that Jesus Christ is the son of God. Irrespective of whether they are practising Christians or not, they celebrate the day because of His birthday,” Zakir Naik emphasised.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsZakir Naik on mother teresa
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Will he join politics or won’t he?: ‘It is all about opportunities’, said Sourav Ganguly in his interview with Republic Bangla

OpIndia Staff -
"Politics is not bad. We had (have) the greatest of leaders in the country who influence the population," Sourav Ganguly pointed out.
World

‘Two Pakistani ministers were locked up in a container for 4 hours to pressurise them to vote in favour of Imran Khan’: Maryam Nawaz

OpIndia Staff -
Maryam Nawaz accuses Imran Khan of using illicit means to secure his government from a collapse

China’s two-pronged approach to change global perception while whitewashing its atrocities on Uyghur Muslims

World OpIndia Staff -
With the combined power of influencing intellectuals and prominent people and getting into confrontational mode, China is trying to influence the global perception and whitewashing its atrocities.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi fumes after UP CM Yogi Adityanath calls Secularism the biggest threat to Indian tradition

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Days after Yogi Adityanath termed secularism as the biggest threat facing the country’s traditions, AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi raved against Yogi

Assam election: AIUDF releases first list of candidates, declares it will be in ‘friendly’ contest with Congress in 5 minority-dominated seats

Politics OpIndia Staff -
With Assam Assembly elections approaching, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) has stitched an alliance with Congress

Women’s Day: Pakistanis denigrate ‘Aurat March’ protestors, label them as vulgar, un-Islamic

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On the occasion of International Women's Day, Pakistani feminists have been organising the 'Aurat March', often drawing criticism from the Islamist fundamentalists.

Recently Popular

Fact-Check

Fact-Check: Has BJP opened a ‘branch’ in Sri Lanka too? Know what is ‘Sri Lanka Bharatiya Janata Party’

OpIndia Staff -
An image has gone viral on the internet with claims that the Bharatiya Janata Party, the ruling political party in India, has launched a 'branch' in Sri Lanka.
Read more
World

Pakistanis offended after China’s Cultural Counsellor of Chinese embassy in Pakistan tweets asking women to remove hijab to ‘see their eyes’

OpIndia Staff -
Zhang Heqing, Chinese official in Pakistan, urged women to remove their hijab so he could see their eyes
Read more
Politics

From Naxalism to ‘Disco Dancer’ to politics: How the death of his brother completely changed Mithun Chakraborty’s life

Anurag -
Mithun Chakraborty left Naxal movement after his brother's tragic death in a freak accidence and ended in the film industry.
Read more
Satire

Woman heard crying in Sonia Gandhi’s house after Delhi Court convicts Ariz Khan in Batla House encounter case

K Bhattacharjee -
A Delhi Court has ruled that Ariz Khan is guilty in the Batla House Encounter case, years after Sonia Gandhi had cried.
Read more
World

‘Women belong in the Kitchen,’ declares Burger King on Women’s Day, hits back at KFC for criticising campaign for gender equality

OpIndia Staff -
Burger King generated quite the controversy on International Women's Day after declaring that "Women belong in the kitchen."
Read more
Media

Shekhar Gupta admits that he has been scared to criticise Rahul Gandhi and Congress, Congress leaders prove him right

OpIndia Staff -
Shekhar Gupta criticised the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi for failing to put enough pressure on the Modi government
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,319FansLike
522,606FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com