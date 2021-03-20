Saturday, March 20, 2021
Home World 'We will rise with roar of Osama bin Laden, we are Rasul soldiers': Muslims...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

‘We will rise with roar of Osama bin Laden, we are Rasul soldiers’: Muslims in Bangladesh protest against visit by ‘Hindu Nationalist’ PM Modi

The protestors were seen putting up an effigy of PM Modi with the inscription, "Modi is a terrorist." They also desecrated the Indian flag but putting up a cross mark on the tricolour.

OpIndia Staff
Bangladesh: Islamists oppose PM Modi's State visit, hail themselves as 'Taliban'
Protests in Bangladesh against Pm Modi
7

On Friday, Muslims and ‘student activists’ in Bangladesh took out a protest march ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Dhaka. PM Modi is scheduled to join his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina on March 26 during the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the country’s independence.

Following the Jummah (Friday prayers), a group of about 500 Muslims marched on the streets outside Baitul Mokarram Mosque in Dhaka. In a video that has now surfaced on social media, hordes of men brandishing skull caps and long beards were seen sloganeering against India and Prime Minister Modi. They were also seen holding their chappals (floaters) in the air to express their demand for the cancellation of his trip to the country.

A second protest march was taken out by the ‘student activists’ of the Left at the campus of Dhaka University. The protestors carried a banner that read, ‘Go Back Modi’, ‘Go Back India’, and ‘Go Back Killer Modi.’ The demonstrators alleged that PM Modi and his ‘Hindu nationalist party’ have been ‘oppressing’ Muslims in India. They further claimed that several Bangladeshis have been killed by Indian border security guards, while in reality, such deaths occur when they try to smuggle, infiltrate into the Indian territory.

We will become Taliban, says protestor

“India’s subordinate government of Hasina has invited Modi, we are here to protest against that,” commented one Hossain Mohammed Anwar. In another video shared by Bangladeshi Hindu activist Raju Das, an Islamist was heard saying, “If Narendra Modi is allowed to come to Bangladesh, we will have to turn into terrorists. Bengal will become Afghanistan, and we will become the Taliban.”

“We will rise with the roar of Osama bin Laden, we will not obey any obstacle. We are Rasul soldier, don’t be afraid of bullets and bombs. Remember, Allah is with you. We cannot tolerate this. For the sake of Islam, the Quran and the country, we will all fight together, he concluded. Besides, the protestors were seen putting up an effigy of PM Modi with the inscription, “Modi is a terrorist.” They also desecrated the Indian flag but putting up a cross mark on the tricolour.

Islamist organisations in Bangladesh protest against Indian

In February last year, thousands of Muslims took out a march from the main mosque in Bangladesh capital Dhaka to protest against the Indian government for the riots in Delhi which left at least 52 dead and hundreds injured. Thousands of Muslims left the Baitul Mokarram Mosque, joined the rally and shouted slogans against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The protesters went on to demand that Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina drop her plan to invite Prime Minister Modi to a commemoration next month on the 100th birth anniversary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The protesters claimed that the invitation was an insult to the 1971 liberation war of Bangladesh and disrespect to the non-communal freedom icon of the nation. The march was organized by six Muslim political groups at the initiative of Jamiat Ulema-e Islam General Secretary Nur Hossain Qasmi. There was massive police deployment around the protest area. 

Anti-CAA Bangladeshi student asked to leave India

Afsara Meem, a first-year student of Visva-Bharati University was allegedly asked to leave India for indulging in activities against the Indian government. Afsara, the undergraduate student was allegedly told by the authorities to leave India for uploading pictures of the Anti-CAA protests on her Facebook handle, as per a report in Telegraph.

The 20-year-old student who had come to India in 2018 from Bangladesh’s Kustia is pursuing a Bachelor of Design degree at the department of fine arts. The Foreigners’ Regional Registration Office of Kolkata had reportedly issued a ‘leave-India’ letter to the Bangladeshi woman on 14 February. Legal activists group Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) has claimed that they had highlighted the case of a foreign national interfering in India’s internal matters.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

‘We will rise with roar of Osama bin Laden, we are Rasul soldiers’: Muslims in Bangladesh protest against visit by ‘Hindu Nationalist’ PM Modi

OpIndia Staff -
Muslims and 'student activists' in Bangladesh took out a protest march ahead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi visit to Dhaka
News Reports

Hamas-linked organisation, Islamic group linked to SIMI and others extend support to Audrey Truschke, accuse Hindu students of being ‘Nazis’

OpIndia Staff -
Defending Audrey Truschke, Islamic & left-wing groups claim that Aurangzeb did not kill as many Hindus as claimed by Hindu groups.

Another dead body found at Mumbra Reti Bunder area where Mansukh Hiren was found dead: What we know so far

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Now, another dead body has been recovered from the same place where Mansukh Hiren was found dead in the Antilia bomb scare threat

NIA Court rejects plea by Sachin Vaze to allow him to meet his lawyers ‘privately’: Here are the details

Law OpIndia Staff -
The NIA court on Friday has rejected the plea of suspended API Sachin Vaze to meet his lawyer privately in between interrogations

Sachin Vaze, accused in Antilia bomb scare, was chargesheeted in Rs 25 lakh extortion case, is out on anticipatory bail: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Under the tutelage of ex-API Sachin Vaze, accused Anil Yadav and Amol Patil would extort money from builders.

NIA recreates Antilia bomb scene where man in PPE kit was seen: Sachin Vaze walks in mask, over-sized kurta, handkerchief on his head

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
According to CCTV footage, Sachin Vaze, who is a prime accused in the Antilia bomb scare case was made to walk the scene.

Recently Popular

Cricket

Indian cricketer Jasprit Bumrah slammed for celebrating wedding with firecrackers after saying ‘no to crackers’

OpIndia Staff -
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah married TV Presenter Sanjana Ganesan on the 14th of March.
Read more
Crime

Mumbai: 20-year-old Toufeek Ahmed rapes female dog ‘Cheenu’, caught on CCTV camera

OpIndia Staff -
A week after a case of dog rape was reported from Mumbai, a similar case of sexual assault on another dog has come to light
Read more
World

Canadian man jailed for calling his biologically female child as ‘daughter’

OpIndia Staff -
The Canadian man was found to be in contempt of court after he was compelled by the court to conform to his daughter's gender transitioning and told to not call his biological female child his daughter
Read more
Satire

Protesting ‘farmers’ burn bras after Kamala Harris’ niece Meena and porn star Mia Khalifa call them ‘monsters’ in latest toolkit

Nirwa Mehta -
The Punjab 'farmers' had expressed their gratefulness to the American Vice President's niece and porn star for supporting their cause.
Read more
News Reports

As Dasna temple authority double the size of the board placed at the temple entrance, BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary takes a U-turn

OpIndia Staff -
Dasna Temple Mahant informed that temple authorities have doubled the size of the board prohibiting Muslims entering the premises
Read more
News Reports

Telangana: IPS officer caught spreading anti-Hindu propaganda, his followers attack BJP leaders for protesting against his actions

OpIndia Staff -
According to the activist group - Legal Rights Protection Forum (LRPF), RS Praveen Kumar has been carrying out anti-social activities by promoting the anti-Hindu ideology and corrupting the minds of children studying in schools/hostels.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,658FansLike
524,848FollowersFollow
24,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com