Uttar Pradesh: Miscreants burn Holika before Holi in Muzaffarnagar

On March 26, miscreants burnt down Holika before the prescribed time in a village in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. As per the reports, the residents came to know about the incident the following day.

After learning about the incident, the district head of Bharatiya Janata Party Sachin Singhal and local Shiv Sena leader Bittu Sighera reached the spot. The angry residents have demanded strict action against the miscreants.

Police promised strict action

As per reports, the residents of Lakshman Vihar celebrate Holika Dahan every year, which is falling on March 28 this year. However, the miscreants burnt it down on the night of Friday-Saturday. The Police were informed about the incident, after which a team reached to spot to control the situation. The Police has promised strict action against the miscreants. Inspector Anil Kaparwan said that the Police will soon identify the culprit and take action as per the law. The police have collected CCTV footage from the area and initiated a probe into the matter.

The probe, in this case, is underway, and no arrests have been made by the time this report was published.