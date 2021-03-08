Prime Minister Modi on the occasion of International Women’s Day took the opportunity to promote women-made products. He announced that he had bought a traditional Assamese Gamusa made by women self-help groups. Narendra Modi frequently makes public appearances with a Gamusa draped over his neck.

The Prime Minister said, “You have seen me wear the Gamusa very often. It is extremely comfortable. Today, I bought a Gamusa made by various self-help groups of Kakatipapung Development Block.” Narendra Modi attached a screenshot of the webpage where the product is available and shared the link to it as well.

The screenshot shared by Prime Minister Modi

Narendra Modi promoted a product made by women in Kerala as well.

He said, “I am eagerly awaiting to receive Classic Palm Craft Nilavilakku made by women based in Kerala. It is commendable how our #NariShakti has preserved and popularised local crafts and products.”

Kerala product promoted by Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister also lent his voice to the handmade Jute File Folder from West Bengal. He said, “Made by tribal communities of the state, you all must have a jute product from West Bengal in your homes!”

Product promoted by PM Modi

Narendra Modi also announced that he had purchased a traditional Naga shawl from Nagaland.

Narendra Modi purchased a Naga Shawl

Another product that the Prime Minister promoted on International Women’s Day was a Khadi product.

Narendra Modi said, “Khadi is closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi and India’s rich history. Bought a Khadi Cotton Madhubani Painted Stole.”

Khadi product promoted by the Prime Minister

Narendra Modi also used his platform to highlight the Gond Paper Painting. He shared an image of a painting he bought.

Gond Paper Painting

The Prime Minister has been a vocal proponent of women empowerment over the years. His policies have been directed towards uplifting the women of the country and thereby, uplifting the society as a whole.