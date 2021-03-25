Thursday, March 25, 2021
Home News Reports Oxford faculty Abhijit Sarkar accused of hate speech against Hindus, Netizens urge the university...
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Oxford faculty Abhijit Sarkar accused of hate speech against Hindus, Netizens urge the university to take action. Read details

Abhijit Sarkar who proudly identifies himself as anti-BJP and Modi hater, continues to spread hatred and misinformation against Hindus through his social media platforms

OpIndia Staff
3

Abhijit Sarkar, an Oxford university faculty who had unleashed the ‘Hinduphobic’ attack against Rashmi Samant, the first female Indian student to be elected as President of the Oxford University Student’s Union, is now facing the heat from netizens. An online petition against Abhijit Sarkar has gone viral on Twitter. The petition demands that Oxford University should investigate Abhijit Sarkar’s nasty demeanour on social media and suspend him till the investigations are done. The campaign is being supported by author Dr. David Frawley.

The campaign started by a British Hindu on the online petition platform Change.org specifies that “the Hindus of Britain and India are very aggrieved and appalled by the racist, abusive and offensive attacks by Abhijit Sarkar on our community and the completely unhinged and disturbing social media outbursts of this extremist and misogynistic member of the University of Oxford staff. We the British Hindu Community will not rest until the University takes appropriate action against this extremist and zealot in academic plumes. Sarkar should be brought and held to account without further delay.

In what the Hindu community is seeing as a brutal racial attack, the petition says that “the Hindu Community are tired of being labelled “soft”, being an easy target and a tired of being taken for granted.  We will no longer tolerate racist attacks against us. We have had enough.

The petitioner has slated out three demands, that is to hold Abhijit Sarkar accountable for his hate speech on social media, initiate an investigation and suspend him till it reaches a conclusion; that the University must reflect upon its tolerance for Hindu hatred and Hinduphobic staff and to identify trollers who are spreading Hindu hate.

The petition has received more then 31,000 signatures within two days.

Rashmi Samant isn’t the first victim of Abhijit Sarkar’s misogynist, sexist and bigoted attack. He is infamous for crawling into timelines of celebrities and politicians to troll them overlooking the fact that he is an “academician” at Oxford University and not a troll.

Meanwhile, the UK police and Oxford University have initiated a probe basis a complaint filed by Pt. Satish K. Sharma, director of the Global Hindu Federation, on Samant’s behalf accusing Sarkar of bullying and harassment.

Abhijit Sarkar who proudly identifies himself as anti-BJP and Modi hater, continues to spread hatred and misinformation against Hindus through his social media platforms. He was seen spending the entire month of February pushing his propaganda of “Hindu communalism through food distribution during a humanitarian crisis during Great Bengal Famine of 1943–1944”. Sarkar was seen attaching his article on every tweet that mentioned Churchill and related events and then declared that his article received phenomenal reception.

Rashmi Samant on the other hand is recovering and continuing her one-year masters online from India despite having paid the fees.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Family of rioter who hoisted Nishan Sahib at Red Fort during Republic day riots honoured inside Golden Temple

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi police has issued a lookout notice against Jugraj Singh as he was reported missing since the Republic Day riots.
News Reports

‘30% Muslims in India can form 4 Pakistans by coming together, rest 70% will have nowhere to go’: TMC leader in Birbhum

OpIndia Staff -
"If all the Muslims in India move to one side of the country, where the rest of the people go," asked TMC leader Sheikh Alam

‘Earlier women’s hips were like number 8, now they have become like barrel after drinking foreign cows’ milk’: DMK leader Dindigul Leoni

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Dindigul Leoni said that earlier hips of women were like the number 8, but now they have become like barrels

Kerala MLA PC George gets angry, hurls abuses at crowd during the election rally

Politics OpIndia Staff -
A day after the incident, the six-time MLA PC George took to Facebook to add that he will not continue his campaigning in Erattupetta.

The Quint graduates from humanising terrorists to dehumanising parents of Nikita Tomar, just because killer is Muslim man

Media Akshita Bhadauria -
It seems, in Tauseef's case, since the act was caught on camera, The Quint, left unable to defend him, chose to dehumanise the victim's family instead.

Mumbai Builder accuses Sachin Vaze of extortion, files complaint against the arrested cop

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The builder has claimed that he is in possession of telephone recordings of the associates of Sachin Vaze who had demanded money

Recently Popular

Cricket

Chennai Super Kings unveils jersey for IPL 2021, here is why ‘liberals’ are triggered at ‘Sanghi MS Dhoni’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'liberals' on social media are upset over CSK's decision to pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers, which, according to them, was nothing but propagating the "Sanghi" agenda.
Read more
News Reports

Oxford faculty at the center of Rashmi controversy trivialised sexual harassment, targeted Kangana with vile sexual comments, tweets surface

T Waraich -
Oxford professor Abhijit Sarkar, who led the Hinduphobic campaign against Rashmi Sawant, found himself embroiled in controversy.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Yogi Govt demolishes illegal construction, takes control of land where Amanatullah Khan had settled Rohingyas

OpIndia Staff -
The irrigation department of the UP government today carried out an anti-encroachment drive, reclaiming 6-acres of its land illegally occupied by Rohingyas in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area.
Read more
News Reports

FIR filed against social media users for allegedly objectionable posts against NCP chief Sharad Pawar

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users had mocked NCP chief Sharad Pawar after he was caught off guard when journalists raised questions about his claim that Anil Deshmukh was hospital from February 6 to 16
Read more
News Reports

Amidst Maha-mess, Sanjay Raut to host a dinner party tonight, guest list includes BJP MPs

OpIndia Staff -
It is said that the party was pre-planned by Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut, before the 'vasooli gate' news broke out.
Read more
News Reports

‘Producer wanted to sleep with me’: Ankita Lokhande shares her experience of facing ‘casting couch’ in film industry

OpIndia Staff -
Ankita Lokhande has stated that her first encounter with a producer demanding sexual favours happened when she was very young. She had rejected the proposal.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,892FansLike
525,779FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com