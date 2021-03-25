Abhijit Sarkar, an Oxford university faculty who had unleashed the ‘Hinduphobic’ attack against Rashmi Samant, the first female Indian student to be elected as President of the Oxford University Student’s Union, is now facing the heat from netizens. An online petition against Abhijit Sarkar has gone viral on Twitter. The petition demands that Oxford University should investigate Abhijit Sarkar’s nasty demeanour on social media and suspend him till the investigations are done. The campaign is being supported by author Dr. David Frawley.

University of Oxford: Complaint against Abhijit Sarkar (University of Oxford) for Hate Speech against Hindus – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/nAtahxbniq via @Change — Dr David Frawley (@davidfrawleyved) March 24, 2021

The campaign started by a British Hindu on the online petition platform Change.org specifies that “the Hindus of Britain and India are very aggrieved and appalled by the racist, abusive and offensive attacks by Abhijit Sarkar on our community and the completely unhinged and disturbing social media outbursts of this extremist and misogynistic member of the University of Oxford staff. We the British Hindu Community will not rest until the University takes appropriate action against this extremist and zealot in academic plumes. Sarkar should be brought and held to account without further delay.“

In what the Hindu community is seeing as a brutal racial attack, the petition says that “the Hindu Community are tired of being labelled “soft”, being an easy target and a tired of being taken for granted. We will no longer tolerate racist attacks against us. We have had enough.“

The petitioner has slated out three demands, that is to hold Abhijit Sarkar accountable for his hate speech on social media, initiate an investigation and suspend him till it reaches a conclusion; that the University must reflect upon its tolerance for Hindu hatred and Hinduphobic staff and to identify trollers who are spreading Hindu hate.

The petition has received more then 31,000 signatures within two days.

Rashmi Samant isn’t the first victim of Abhijit Sarkar’s misogynist, sexist and bigoted attack. He is infamous for crawling into timelines of celebrities and politicians to troll them overlooking the fact that he is an “academician” at Oxford University and not a troll.

Meanwhile, the UK police and Oxford University have initiated a probe basis a complaint filed by Pt. Satish K. Sharma, director of the Global Hindu Federation, on Samant’s behalf accusing Sarkar of bullying and harassment.

Abhijit Sarkar who proudly identifies himself as anti-BJP and Modi hater, continues to spread hatred and misinformation against Hindus through his social media platforms. He was seen spending the entire month of February pushing his propaganda of “Hindu communalism through food distribution during a humanitarian crisis during Great Bengal Famine of 1943–1944”. Sarkar was seen attaching his article on every tweet that mentioned Churchill and related events and then declared that his article received phenomenal reception.

Happy 2 see exceptional reception of my article ‘Fed by Famine’. Altmetric of Cambridge University Press says my article is in 99 percentile, in top 5% of 17.2 million publications ever tracked by Altmetric, & occupies the 1st rank in views among all the articles in the journal. pic.twitter.com/JZ3nCQILnd — Dr. Sarkar, Oxford (Anti-BJP) (@mailtoabhijit) March 17, 2021

Rashmi Samant on the other hand is recovering and continuing her one-year masters online from India despite having paid the fees.