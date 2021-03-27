Saturday, March 27, 2021
Home News Reports Concerns rise as men of Pakistani origin found sexually assaulting women in Greece with...
CrimeNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Concerns rise as men of Pakistani origin found sexually assaulting women in Greece with alarming frequency

Over the past several months, there have been growing number of sexual assault case reported in Greece that are linked to men of Pakistani descent

OpIndia Staff
Rising number of sexual assault by men of Pakistani origin sparks concerns
Representative Image(Source: CNN)
1

There is a rising concern among the people of Greece after an increasing number of sexual assault cases are being linked to men of Pakistani origin. In the last few months, there have been several cases where Pakistani migrants were found committing unspeakable sexual atrocities against native women and children.

Recently, a Pakistani migrant was arrested in Ierapetra, Crete, for the assault and attempted rape of a local woman. The Pakistani migrant had approached a local woman named Despina Platanaki on Friday night near the old town hall and beat her while attempting to rape her.

A police complaint was filed by the victim and the assaulter was arrested. It was later learned by the police that the assaulter might have sexually harassed at least five other women.

Two days later, on Sunday, Ms Platanaki posted a picture of herself on Facebook and informed the world about the sexual attack on her. She urged other victims of sexual assault to come forward and speak up after she came to know that she was not the Pakistani migrant’s only victim.

In her appeal, Platanaki said, “On Friday night, I was brutally, sexually assaulted by a man of Pakistani descent. After many hours of security statements, we discovered that this ‘gentleman’ had attempted and sexually harassed five more girls who have not testified.”

“Fortunately for those girls, they did not experience the horror and pain that I feel. I know this is a delicate matter, and you may feel ashamed, but if any of you have been harassed and have not mentioned it, please go to the police and make a statement,” Platanaki said.

Alarming rise in the number of sexual assault cases reported in Greece that are linked to Pakistani migrants

For some time now, Greece has been afflicted by a series of sexual assaults involving Pakistani migrants. While the victims have been predominantly native women, in some cases, even children have been brutalised by men of Pakistani descent.

Just a day ago, on 26 March, a case of a Pakistani migrant trying to molest a 13-year-old boy came to the fore. In the Greek village of Messara, a Pakistani migrant reportedly attempted to kiss the minor boy on his lips. The boy had gone to the house of the Pakistani migrant, who was a neighbour of the boy’s relative. After the incident, the boy narrated the incident to his father, who in turn called the police and filed a complaint against the Pakistani migrant.

In February 2021, a court in Greece had extended the judicial custody of a man of Pakistani descent from 12 months to 18 months after he was found guilty of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old minor girl. The incident occurred in April 2020 when the Pakistani migrant had raped the minor girl. The culprit had reportedly sexually assaulted the girl when she had come to her home.

While the Pakistani migrant defended himself saying that there was no sexual act between the two, the court had pressed charges for committing rape. Witnesses testified that the Pakistani met the 11-year-old outside a primary school and that the children had informed him that she was a student.

Again in February 2021, a case of a Pakistani man trying to rob and rape a young woman was reported from Pyrgos Kallistos, a village on the island of Santorini. The Pakistani migrant had reportedly threatened the girl with a knife and attempted to rape her in the small municipality of Koliri in the Peloponnese.

Sexual assaults by men of Pakistani origin has increasingly become a common occurrence in various cities across Greece. In January 2021, a horrifying case of attempted rape of a 5-year-old girl by a 20-year-old Pakistani was reported.

The Pakistani migrant, later identified as Ihtisham Al, who worked in an equestrian club in the area, dragged the child and attempted to rape her. However, he did not succeed and when the five-year-old returned to her mother, she described the scene of horror to her. The woman then immediately called the police following which Ihtisham was arrested.

Most of the Pakistani migrants arrested and accused in the sexual assault case are repeat offenders. A couple of months ago, the Greek police arrested a 29-year-old Pakistani in connection with a sexual abuse case of a 17-year-old teenage girl.

As per the complaint lodged by the girl, the accused chased her, stabbed her in the neck, and forced her to have sex with him on 23 August 2019 near Attiki Square. The girl claimed that the accused raped her again on September 2019.

In December 2020, an egregious case of minors being sexually assaulted was reported from Athens, Greece. As per the case, a Pakistani drug dealer had held two underage girls imprisoned in his apartment, drugged them and repeatedly raped them.

The girls somehow break free of their captor and escaped her apartment. The half-naked drug dealer ran after them to catch them but bumped into the police, who stopped him and handcuffed him. The girls complained that the Pakistani drug dealer was administering them drugs and sexually assaulting them. When the police raided his house, they 49 packages of cannabis, 70 pills and heroin.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

New leaked audio shows Mamata Banerjee allegedly instructing aide to bury BJP leader in a pit: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Arjun Singh said, "Who leaked this audio tape, only Mathurapur MP CM Jatua or Mamata Banerjee can answer."
News Reports

BJP leader Pralay Pal speaks up after Mamata Banerjee begged him to help her in Nandigram, says he will remain loyal to Suvendu Adhikari

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leader Pralay Pal said that he will remain loyal to Suvendu Adhikari after Mamata Banerjee called him asking for his help in Nandigram

Bangladesh liberation and PM Modi: What ‘liberal’ disbelief says about our world

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
The other day, PM Modi mentioned in his speech that he once had to go to jail during a satyagraha for the liberation of Bangladesh.

Mamata Banerjee wants PM Modi’s visa cancelled, insinuates there is nothing wrong if Bangladeshi actor campaigns for TMC: Details

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee wants Prime Minister Narendra Modi's VISA to be cancelled for his official visit to Bangladesh.

Leaked audio clip shows Mamata Banerjee pleading BJP’s Nandigram leader for help, Pralay Pal refuses to betray the Adhikaris: All you need to know

Politics OpIndia Staff -
A leaked audio clip of a conversation between Mamata Banerjee and BJP district Vice President Pralay Pal has surfaced.

4 incidents recently when cooks were arrested after their videos of spitting on food went viral: Read details

Crime OpIndia Staff -
There have been at least 4 incidents in last one and a half month wherein cooks were caught spitting on rotis while preparing them

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Did you know? Aamir Khan used to spit on heroines for ‘good luck’

OpIndia Staff -
The Aamir Khan of today is a celebrated actor, but back in the day, Aamir Khan had quite a notorious reputation of being a 'prankster'
Read more
News Reports

Amar Chitra Katha issues statement after anti-Hindu comment of ‘intern’ goes viral: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Abu Amaan faced flak from the Hindus on Twitter who asked Amar Chitra Katha to take action against him for his comments
Read more
Opinions

People who fed us daadi nana stories by Priyanka now have issues believing history that RSS supported creation of Bangladesh

K Bhattacharjee -
Narendra Modi recalled the Gana Satyagrah organised by the Jana Sanghin August 1971 to support Bangladesh liberation.
Read more
Cricket

Chennai Super Kings unveils jersey for IPL 2021, here is why ‘liberals’ are triggered at ‘Sanghi MS Dhoni’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'liberals' on social media are upset over CSK's decision to pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers, which, according to them, was nothing but propagating the "Sanghi" agenda.
Read more
News Reports

Munawar Faruqui case: Co-accused Nalin Yadav quits stand-up comedy and starts working as a daily labourer

OpIndia Staff -
Nalin Yadav said that he could not go back to stand-up comedy as cafes where he had performed don't want him back
Read more
News Reports

Has Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray tested HIV positive? A fact-check

OpIndia Staff -
The news of Aaditya Thackeray testing positive for HIV/AIDS sent social media users into a tizzy. The claim turned out to be untrue
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,957FansLike
526,192FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com