Pakistan: 100-year-old Hindu temple attacked in Rawalpindi, where only recently, temple bells had been sounded after 74 long years

On March 27, an over 100-year-old Hindu temple was attacked in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, by a group of unidentified people. As per the police complaint, the incident took place at the Purana Qila area of the city. Around 10 to 15 people stormed into the temple premises at around 7:30 PM. They damaged the main door and another door at the upper storey.

The temple was undergoing renovation from last month, and on March 26, the temple bells rang for the first time in 74 years in front of the potrait of Maa Durga. Rawalpindi Police has registered a case against unidentified miscreants for the incident.

According to Pakistani daily Dawn, the complaint was registered at Banni Police Station by Syed Raza Abbas Zaidi, security officer of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), Northern Zone. In his complaint, he said that the construction and renovation work on the temple had been going for the last month. He further added that 10 to 15 people stormed the temple at around 7:30 and damaged the temple premises. Legal action against the miscreants was sought in the complaint.

Temple was infested with encroachments

Before the construction and renovation work could have begun, the administration had to remove encroachments in the premises. As per reports, the encroachment mafia had occupied the surrounding of the temple and established kiosks and shops. There were people living inside the temple premises for years. The district administration had removed the encroachments with the help of the Police.

On March 24, some encroachments were found in front of the temple that was removed. Earlier, the encroachment mafia had occupied the surroundings of the temple for a long time by constructing shops and kiosks. The district administration assisted by the Police recently removed all encroachments.

Security increased at the administrator of the temple

Om Prakash, the administrator of the temple, confirmed that attack on the temple. He said as soon as he received the information about the incident, he reached the temple with Police personnel. The Police brought the situation under control. The Police have increased security at the temple and Om Prakash’s house.

Attacks on Hindu places of worship in Pakistan

The attacks on Hindu places of worship are common in Pakistan. There are around 75 Lakh Hindus in Pakistan. In December 2020, a Hindu temple was attacked by a mob in the Karak’s Teri district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, causing severe damage to the structure.

In November 2020, an old Hindu temple was demolished in Karachi, Pakistan. Idols were thrown out of the temple. In August 2020, a pre-partition Hanuman temple was demolished in Lyari district, Pakistan. As per the reports, a builder who had earlier promised that the temple would not be touched demolished it while taking advantage of the Covid lockdown.