On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first shot of the Coronavirus vaccine at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Dressed in the traditional Assamese gamosa and a white kurta, PM Modi reached the hospital on Monday morning to get his vaccine shot. Health worker P Niveda, who hails from Puducherry, administered the first dose of the vaccine to PM Modi. A second nurse from Kerala – Sister Rosamma Anil from Kerala was also seen standing behind them.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took his first dose of the COVID19 vaccine at AIIMS Delhi today. He was administered Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN.

The Prime Minister reached AIIMS at 6.25am on Monday morning and did not take any special routes. PM Modi was administered with Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.

After taking the vaccines shot, PM Modi tweeted saying he took the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as the country kicked off the second phase of its vaccination drive. He also praised the doctors and scientists and also urged those eligible to take the vaccine.

“Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!” said PM Modi in his tweet.

Speaking to media later, AIIMS nurse P Niveda stated that she has been working in AIIMS for the last 3 years. She added that the PM had exclaimed he could not even feel the prick, in a praise of her skills.

"Vaccine laga bhi diya? Pataa bhi nahin chala!" is what PM Modi is reported to have said after getting his first @BharatBiotech #Covaxin shot.

AIIMS nurse Sister P. Niveda talks about her experience of vaccinating PM Modi earlier today morning.

Second phase of the vaccination drive starts

From Monday, India will begin the next phase of the world’s largest vaccination drive. The vaccination drive will cover the next priority group – over the age of 60 years and those between 45 and 59 years suffering from pre-specified co-morbidities.

The vaccines will be provided free at the government health facilities while private facilities will charge Rs 250 per person per dose. The Rs 250 charge includes Rs 150 for vaccines and Rs 100 as operational charges.