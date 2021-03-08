Monday, March 8, 2021
Rajasthan: Alwar cop rapes 26-year-old woman who went to file complaint against her husband, arrested

As per reports, the woman has alleged she was raped multiple times by the Sub-Inspector under the pretext of counselling her.

Sub Inspector Bharat Singh arrested for raping woman
A shocking incident of rape has come to light from Kherli, Rajasthan, where a police officer allegedly raped a woman who came to file a complaint against her husband. As per reports, on March 2, a 26-year-old woman came to the police station in Kerli, Alwar district Rajasthan to file a complaint against her husband, who was asking for a divorce. She met Sub Inspector Bharat Singh, who allegedly raped her for three days on the pretext of settling the case.

She was raped on the pretext of settlement and ‘counselling’

SI Singh called the woman again on March 7. She reached at police station in the afternoon and filed a complaint against SI Singh. Reports suggest that initially, the police officers tried to suppress the case against SI Singh. She alleged that Singh took her to a room and raped her. 54-year-old Bharat Singh promised her that he would help her settle the case with her husband, who asked for the divorce. The woman alleged that she came to the police seeking help as she did not want to divorce her husband.

Senior officers intervened and registered case

As soon as senior officers came to know about the case, IG Range Jaipur Hawa Singh Ghumaria and Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswini Gautam reached Kherli and took information about the case.

IG Ghumaria said that the woman reported rape on March 2, 3 and 4. During the initial investigation, Singh was found guilty and has been arrested. A case under Section 376 of the Indian Penal code has been registered against Singh. Head constable Prakash Chand has also been suspended in the case. He is accused of making changes in the rape victim’s documents to save the SI.

A similar case was reported in Aravali Vihar

A similar case was reported five days ago against Assistant Sub Inspect Ramjit Gurjar posted at Aravali Vihar police station, Alwar, Rajasthan. He was sent to the police line by the Superintendent of Police but was not arrested.

