Sunday, March 14, 2021
Burqa-clad nanny who had beheaded a four-year-old kid in Moscow as revenge for ‘attacks’ on Muslims in Syria walks free

The 43-year-old Gyulchehra Bobokulova, the nanny who had decapitated a four-year-old child Anastasia Meshcheryakov will walk free from the psychiatric ward in Moscow after being 'cured' of the 'chronic psychiatric disorder'.

OpIndia Staff
Gyulchehra Bobokulova, the burqa-clad nanny who beheaded the 4-year-old kid in Moscow/ Image Source: dailymail
45

A nanny who had beheaded a four-year-old child and carried her head through the streets of Moscow, shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ will be released five years after the brutal incident.

According to the reports, the 43-year-old Gyulchehra Bobokulova, the nanny who had decapitated a four-year-old child Anastasia Meshcheryakov will walk free from the psychiatric ward in Moscow after being ‘cured’ of the ‘chronic psychiatric disorder’. The doctors had said the disorder led her to kill the child and parade her head in Moscow.

In 2016, Uzbek nanny Bobokulova, a mother of three kids, had admitted to murdering and then decapitating a little girl in her care. The horrifying footage of burka-clad Bobokulova clutching the severed head of Anastasia – known as Nastya – and shouting “I am a terrorist” outside Oktyabrskoye Pol metro station in Moscow had become viral on the internet.

In the disturbing footage, Anastasia’s head falls from the nanny’s hands and rolls along the ground as bystanders and police officers detain Bobokulova. Following her arrest, Bobokulova had claimed she conducted the brutal killing to get revenge on Vladimir Putin for bombings in Syria. The lady had said, “Allah had ordered” her to do the beheadings.

Nanny suffered from mental issues says court, parents of child disputes it

During the trial, Russian officials had said Bobokulova was suffering from mental health problems. The court had sent her to the psychiatric hospital after doctors had declared that Bobokulova was known to have suffered from schizophrenia.

However, the girl’s parents had disputed the ruling by courts that the nanny was sick, and had demanded a proper trial in the case.

Five years after the horrific incident, the convicted murderer will walk free after the doctors declared that she is ‘confident’ and ‘harmless’.

