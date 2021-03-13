Sunday, March 14, 2021
Home News Reports NIA arrests top-cop Sachin Vaze for his role in planting bomb-laden car near Mukesh...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

NIA arrests top-cop Sachin Vaze for his role in planting bomb-laden car near Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia: Details

Vaze is part of the group that planted the explosive-laden Scorpio on Carmichael Road (near Antilia) on February 25. "He had confessed of it", an official was quoted as saying.

OpIndia Staff
Sachin Vaze arrested
Encounter specialist Sachin Vaze, who was questioned for 12 hours today in connection with the Ambani bomb scare, has been taken into arrest by NIA (Source: Hindustan)
400

The National Investigation Agency’s (NIA) on Saturday arrested controversial ‘Encounter specialist’ Sachin Vaze, who is at the centre of the investigation in connection with the mysterious death of Mansukh Hiren and the explosives-laden car found outside the residence of Mukesh Ambani. The Maharashtra Assistant Police Inspector was arrested at 11.50 PM on Saturday, after being grilled by the central agency for 12 hours. Vaze will be presented before the court on Sunday.

Vaze has been arrested under Sections 286 (Negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance), 465 (Punishment for forgery), 473 (Making or possessing counterfeit seal), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of Indian Penal Code and 4(a)(b)(I)(attempt to cause an explosion) of the Explosive Substances Act, 1908.

A top official was quoted as saying that Vaze is part of the group that planted the explosive-laden Scorpio on Carmichael Road (near Antilia) on February 25. “He has confessed to it”, the official was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

Speaking about the arrest, an NIA spokesperson said that Sachin Vaze has been arrested for his “role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle near Carmichael Road on February 25”. Now, the Maharashtra top cop will also be investigated for his alleged role in the death of Mansukh Hiran, who was the owner of the Scorpio found near the Ambani residence.

It was earlier reported that the central agency had called Sachin Vaze to its office on Saturday morning to record his statement since he had been heading the probe and was accused of using the explosives-laden SUV before it went missing.

The police had traced an explosive-laden SUV, found near business tycoon Mukesh Ambani’s residence last month, to Mansukh Hiren, an auto part dealer, whose body was later found in a Thane creek this month. After Mansukh Hiren’s death, his wife, Vimla Hiren alleged that the vehicle was lent out to Sachin Vaze for four months till February 5, a few days after which it was reported stolen. She had accused Vaze of killing her husband.

Anticipatory bail plea of Sachin Vaze gets rejected, cop puts out message hinting at his death

Earlier in the day, we had reported that the Vaze’s anticipatory bail plea had been rejected by the Sessions Court in Thane. Soon after, Vaze had put out a WhatsApp status where he had hinted at his death in a cryptic message. In a WhatsApp status, claiming that he has become the target of false allegations, Sachin Vaze said that his ‘time to say goodbye to the world’ is coming closer.

Maharashtra top cop removed from the Mumbai Police Crime Branch

On Wednesday, Sachin Vaze was removed from the Mumbai Police Crime Branch after his name surfaced in connection with the matter. The case had gotten murkier and murkier after it was reported that Vaze was in touch with Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car, since June 2020. Hiren was subsequently found dead in the Kalwa creek, which only served to deepen the mystery surrounding the attack against Mukesh Ambani.

The Maharashtra ATS have already interrogated and recorded his statement in the matter.

‘Encounter cop’ Sachin Vaze has a problematic past, to say the least. He was accused in the custodial death case of one Khwaja Younis. Under suspicion, he was suspended from the police force. After his suspension, he had joined the Shiv Sena and had been only recently reinstated by the Uddhav Thackeray led government.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

NIA arrests top-cop Sachin Vaze for his role in planting bomb-laden car near Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia: Details

OpIndia Staff -
NIA arrested 'encounter specialist' Sachin Vaze in the case where an explosive-laden car was planted near Mukesh Ambani residence
Opinions

‘Savarnas’ and ‘Intersectional equity’: Climate Justice is more about Leftist ‘Woke’ politics than climate, Disha Ravi’s statement shows why

K Bhattacharjee -
Climate Activist Disha Ravi has been at the heart of the global campaign against India over the farmer protests.

‘Apolitical farmer protest’ leader Rakesh Tikait seen riding a ‘Congress Tractor’ in Jodhpur

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
It is evident that through these farmers’ meetings Rakesh Tikait is actually trying to build up his own political base.

FIR filed against Akhilesh Yadav and SP workers for assault on journalists, SP files counter-complaint against two reporters

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
FIR against Akhilesh Yadav registered under sections 147, 323 and 342 of the Indian Penal Code for assault on journalists in Moradabad

Sitaram Yechury claims Abbas Siddiqui, who wanted Allah to send virus that killed 50 crore Indians, will save India: Here is everything he said

Politics OpIndia Staff -
The CPIM has allied with Pirzada Abbas Siddiqui and his Indian Secular Front (ISF) ahead of West Bengal Assembly elections.

How I discovered that Bengal is full of ‘meat-eating vegetarians’

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
The BJP is now polling a solid 15 per cent of the vote in Kerala and gaining ground in Puducherry. And then, there is Bengal.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Ex-Chairman of the Shia Waqf Board files a petition in SC seeking removal of 26 verses of the Quran saying they ‘promote terrorism and...

OpIndia Staff -
Syed Waseem Rizvi stated that the Quran has some verses that provoke young Muslims to become radicals and terrorists
Read more
News Reports

Zomato founder issues statement after allegations and counter-allegations between an Instagram influencer and a delivery agent: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
A delivery agent Zomato was booked and arrested for allegedly attacking a Bengaluru-based 'Instagram influencer' named Hitesha Chandranee
Read more
News Reports

After failing to protect Jio towers, now Punjab Government decides to give only Jio connection to PSPCL staff

Anurag -
Corporate connection for PSPCL employees were shifted to Jio after previous contract with Vodafone expired and Jio won the fresh tender
Read more
News Reports

USA: Alabama House of Representatives passes bill to end Yoga ban, but postures to have only English names and no ‘Namaste’

OpIndia Staff -
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a bill that will enable K-12 school systems to teach Yoga.
Read more
Satire

After cutting off ties with British Royal family, Meghan Markle to join the BJP

Nirwa Mehta -
Meghan will now contest the 2024 US Presidential elections against another woman of colour, Kamala Harris on BJP ticket.
Read more
Crime

As Waseem Rizvi files petition to remove parts in Quran that ‘promote terrorism and Jihad’, Muslim cleric offers bounty of 20k to behead him

OpIndia Staff -
Islamic Cleric Hasnain Jaffrey Dumpy, the national president of Islamic organisation - Shiane-Haider-e-Karrar Welfare Association, has now announced a bounty of Rs 20,000 to anybody who beheads Rizvi.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
523,507FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com