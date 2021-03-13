‘Encounter specialist’ Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze has reached the office of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to record his statement in connection with the Antilla Bomb Scare case.

Earlier in the day, his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the Sessions Court in Thane. The case revolves around the bomb threat to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and the subsequent death of Mansukh Hiren, who was the owner of the explosives-laden car and had reported it missing.

On Wednesday, Sachin Vaze was removed from the Mumbai Police Crime Branch after his name surfaced in connection with the matter. The case had gotten murkier and murkier after it was reported that Vaze was in touch with Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the car, since June 2020. Hiren was subsequently found dead in the Kalwa creek, which only served to deepen the mystery surrounding the attack against Mukesh Ambani.

The Maharashtra ATS have already interrogated and recorded his statement in the matter.