Friday, March 5, 2021
Home News Reports Owner of the explosive-laden car found outside Antilia was in touch with Mumbai Police...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Owner of the explosive-laden car found outside Antilia was in touch with Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze: Claims Devendra Fadnavis

The car was owned by Mansukh Hiren, who was found dead in a creek in Mumbai today

OpIndia Staff
Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze was in touch with owner of abandoned car outside Ambani's house, alleges Devendra Fadnavis
Devendra Fadnavis made a series of sensational claims related to Antilia bomb scare in Maha Vidhan Sabha today
53

The leader of the opposition in Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, today made a series of sensational claims related to the Antilia bomb scare while speaking in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha. Speaking in the assembly, Fadnavis alleged that the owner of the Scorpio car, which was used to plant gelatin sticks and a threat letter outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai, was in touch with a mobile phone number that is registered in the name of Mumbai Police officer and ‘encounter specialist’ Sachin Vaze.

The car was owned by Mansukh Hiren, who had alleged that his car was stolen from Mulund-Airoli link road. Hiren had also filed a police complaint about the missing car. Hiren was found dead in a creek in Mumbai today.

“The person who had lodged a missing complaint of the car that was found outside Ambani’s house had made some calls to a number and had received phone calls from that number. When investigated, the number was found to be registered to Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze. The first conversation between the two took place on June 8. The records show another call was made on July 24. Similarly, many such calls have taken place between the two over the last several months,” Fadnavis said.

Before this, Fadnavis also claimed that there were not one but two cars—one Scorpio and one Innova and claimed that both cars came from Thane and had followed the same route and reached the location. He said that while the Scorpio with the explosives was parked near the residence of Mukesh Ambani, the Innova had moved away. Fadnavis has alleged conspiracy behind the attack against Mukesh Ambani, alleging that it could not be a coincidence that the car was stolen from Thane, the route they followed was also from Thane and the IO investigating the case also lived in Thane.

Fuelling the mystery, Fadnavis further added, “Sachin Vaze was the first police officer to reach the spot and then he was appointed as the Investigation Officer (IO). Three days ago, he was removed as the IO and I fail to understand why he was removed.” Fadnavis asked how Vaze reached the spot before the local police.

The car in question was registered to Mansukh Hiren, who had alleged that his car was stolen after it broke down on the Mulund-Airoli link road on February 16. Hiren had said that when his car broke down, he had decided to park the car on the road-side and take a cab to reach his destination. He told the police that when he returned to fetch the car the next day, it was not there. A police complaint of a missing car was filed by him later.

Speaking about the February 16 incident, Fadnavis said, “The owner of the Scorpio which was found outside Ambani’s house had taken an OLA cab to reach Crawford Market in South Mumbai where he met a person. The identity of the person is crucial to solving this case. Since he took an OLA, it could be retrieved who his driver was and he can be questioned if he has seen the person whom Hiren met.”

Citing a series of coincidences in the case, Fadnavis has demanded an NIA inquiry into the matter.

Sachin Vaze denies the claims

Reacting to the claims made by the BJP leader, the police officer denied that he was in touch with Mansukh Hiren. However, he agreed that he knew Hiren, as he is from Thane. “I know Mansukh Hiren as he is also from Thane. I did not meet him recently,” Vaze told India Today. He also claimed that Mansukh Hiren was being harassed. “Mansukh Hiren had actually complained that there are some police officials and reporters who were harassing him. The cops and reporters kept on harassing him. I don’t know anything more,” Sachin Vaze said in an interview with India Today.

He also denied the claim that he was first to reach the spot, saying that several other police officials had reached the spot where the SUV was parked before him.

Accused of custodial death, Sachin Vaze was reinstated by Maha Vikas Aghadi government to probe TRP case against Republic TV

It is pertinent to note that Vaze is the same police officer who was reinstated by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government last year and was entrusted with the responsibility of leading the investigation into the TRP manipulation case against the Republic TV.

Vaze was embroiled in the custodial death case of a 27-year-old software engineer named Khwaja Yunus, who was arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch-CID on December 25, 2002, under the now-repealed Prevention of Terrorism Act (POTA). Yunus was arrested along with three others in connection with a bomb blast that took place in Mumbai’s Ghatkopar on January 7, 2003. Yunus was seen alive last on January 6, when reportedly he was stripped and assaulted by the police, according to the other accused in the case. The police, in its defence, claimed that Yunus had escaped from a police jeep near Lonavala while being taken to Aurangabad for investigation.

Mansukh Hiren, owner of the car with bombs outside Antilia, found dead

Minutes after Fadnavis made shocking revelations in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha assembly, reports of Mansukh Hiren’s death surfaced in the media. Mansukh Hiren allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Kalwa Creek.

Mumbai Police had said earlier that the car was stolen. According to the police, the act was committed by seasoned criminals and was well planned. The police had said, “The suspect who parked the car near Mukesh Ambani’s house was seen in CCTV footage but has not been identified as he was wearing a face mask and his head was covered by a hoodie.”

“The car was stolen from Mumbai’s Vikhroli area sometime back, its chassis number was damaged a bit but police managed to identify its real owner,” they added.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Owner of the explosive-laden car found outside Antilia was in touch with Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze: Claims Devendra Fadnavis

OpIndia Staff -
Fadnavis said Mansukh Hiren had made and received multiple calls from Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze in the last few months
Opinions

How Freedom House duped millions of Indians into signing up for an anti-India agenda

Abhishek Banerjee -
You must have seen the headlines yesterday. India has been 'downgraded.’ By whom? Some apparently international organization called Freedom House.

‘Even if life was taken away illegally, courts are helpless’: the Congress toolkit for protecting institutions

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
Rahul Gandhi had recently said that though the Emergency was wrong, Congress has never tried to capture India's institutional framework.

Badminton coach Mathias Boe is also the coach of Pune 7 Aces, owned by girlfriend Taapsee Pannu and KRI Entertainment, both facing I-T probe

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mathias Boe is the coach of Pune 7 Aces, a franchisee badminton team that participates in the Premier Badminton League

Indian Govt should ask badminton coach and Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend Mathias Boe to quietly do his job or quit

Opinions Jinit Jain -
Mathias Boe had tweeted tagging Minister Kiren Rijiju, asking him to do 'something' about the IT raids on his girlfriend Taapsee Pannu

The world praises India as Made-in-India vaccines arrive to help countries start mass-vaccination against Covid

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Expressing gratitude, the CARICOM described India as caring country and an example of international cooperation.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

“Are you so creatively bankrupt”? Director of ‘Yeh Ballet’ slams Deepika Padukone starrer new Levi’s ad for plagiarising design ideas

OpIndia Staff -
Sooni Taraporevala said that the 'copycat culture' in India needs to be called out and cancelled after the set used in new Deepika Padukone starrer Levi's ad was plagiarised by the makers.
Read more
News Reports

Crores of undisclosed income, unexplained cash receipts and more: IT Dept discovery so far in raids against Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu

OpIndia Staff -
Income Tax department (IT dept) conducted raid on properties linked to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actress Taapsee Pannu and others
Read more
News Reports

Kiren Rijiju gives befitting reply to ‘befitting reply queen’ Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend, who wanted the law to bend to his whims

OpIndia Staff -
Matthias Boe, boyfriend of actress Taapsee Pannu, had appealed to Kiren Rijiju to 'do something' to help the actress.
Read more
Crime

Her husband used to talk vulgar to girlfriend in front of her: Here is what the lawyer of Ayesha, who jumped into Sabarmati river,...

OpIndia Staff -
Ayesha, who committed suicide by jumping into the Sabarmati River in Gujarat on March 1, had a disquiet marital life
Read more
Opinions

Indian Govt should ask badminton coach and Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend Mathias Boe to quietly do his job or quit

Jinit Jain -
Mathias Boe had tweeted tagging Minister Kiren Rijiju, asking him to do 'something' about the IT raids on his girlfriend Taapsee Pannu
Read more
Opinions

Icchadhari protestor Yogendra Yadav finally admits that farmers’ protest is political and is about defeating PM Modi: Read how

Editorial Desk -
Four months after the farmers protest began, Yogendra Yadav has finally admitted that the protests are indeed political
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,231FansLike
522,110FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com