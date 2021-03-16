Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Quran controversy: Shia lawyer offers money to behead ex-UP Shia Board Chief Waseem Rizvi, offers to sell his child to collect money

He further added that to pay the bounty, he will collect money from the bar association, and if he still could not collect the amount, he would sell his child.

Waseem Rizvi
Death threats against Waseem Rizvi spiked after he filed petition to remove 26 quran verses (image: Cognate)
Amir-ul-Hassan Jafari, a Shia lawyer and ‘activist’, has announced Rs 11 lakh bounty for whoever beheads ex-UP Shia Board Chief Waseem Rizvi for his petition to remove 26 verses from Quran. Rizvi, in his petition, alleged that these verses promote terrorism and jihad. Since the reports came out about his petition, Rizvi has been facing backlash from the Muslim community.

In his statement, former president of Moradabad Bar Association, Amir-ul-Hassan Jafari, was addressing a program in Moradabad where he said that Rizvi is a demon. “He is not a Hindu or Muslim; he is a demon. I want to announce that whoever beheads him, I will give him Rs 11 lakh.”

When Jafari was confronted by the media about his statement, he repeated that he would award anyone who brings Waseem’s head. He further added that to pay the bounty, he will collect money from the bar association, and if he still could not collect the amount, he would sell his child. When he was further asked if beheading will solve all the problems, he said, “There is no less punishment for anyone who disrespects Quran Sharif.” He claimed that had it been Sharia Law in India, Rizvi would have been stoned to death by now.

A tsunami of death threats against Rizvi

Since Rizvi filed the petition, he has been attacked with death threats. On the day he filed the petition Hasnain Jaffrey Dumpy, the national president of the Islamic organisation – Shiane-Haider-e-Karrar Welfare Association, announced that he would give Rs 20,000 to anyone who brings Rizvi’s head.

An undated video emerged from Kashmir, where a group of people were demanding a death sentence for Rizvi. For some unknown reason, they also chanted slogans against America.

In Lucknow during Tahaffuz-e-Quran (a rally called to save Quran), Kalbe Sibtain Noori, son of senior cleric Maulana Kable Sadiq said that Rizvi’s own family called him a kafir, and he should not be buried in a Muslim cemetery. “Mutawwali of the Talkatora Imambara where he has reserved a grave for himself should take a decision to cancel his grave as a Muslim cemetery can only bury Muslims,” he added.

Maulana Fazley Mannan said during the same rally, “He is trying to create a rift between us but that has only brought us together as one Ummah, one book and one Prophet. We should hold on to Allah stronger than ever and the government should put him behind bars.”

Imam of Teeley Wali Masjid, Maulana Fazley Mannan said, “He is trying to create a rift between us but that has only brought us together as one Ummah, one book and one Prophet. We should hold on to Allah stronger than ever and the government should put him behind bars.”

As per some reports, some youth in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, demolished the grave Rizvi had reserved for himself in Talkatora Imambara.

In Banihal, Jammu and Kashmir, a group of Sunni Muslims burnt an effigy of Wasim Rizvi and demanded a death sentence for him.

Rizvi disowned by his family

A video of his brother Zaheer Rizvi also emerged in which he claimed that Waseem Rizvi is longer associated with his family, and for the last three years, he had not visited him once. He even called him mad.

He said, “I have no information about what he said, why he said and who asked him to say that. Allah will keep Quran safe. No one should be worried as no verses will be ever removed from the Quran.”

