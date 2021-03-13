Saturday, March 13, 2021
Home Crime As Waseem Rizvi files petition to remove parts in Quran that 'promote terrorism and...
CrimeEditor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

As Waseem Rizvi files petition to remove parts in Quran that ‘promote terrorism and Jihad’, Muslim cleric offers bounty of 20k to behead him

Shia cleric Dumpy said he would launch a nationwide campaign against Waseem Rizvi for disrespecting Quran and said that former Shia Waqf Board chairman would be boycotted in the future. After issuing bounty, Islamic cleric Dumpy also urged the administration to take action against Rizvi

OpIndia Staff
Shia leader Waseem Rizvi/ Image Source: youtube
11

A day after UP Shia Central Waqf Board ex-chairperson, Syed Waseem Rizvi filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to remove 26 verses of the Quran alleging that it promoted terrorism and Jihad, the Muslim clerics have taken offence to Shia leader’s petition. One of the Muslim clerics has gone a step ahead to offer a bounty of Rs 20,000 for anyone who brings Rizvi’s head.

According to the reports, Waseem Rizvi’s decision to file a petition seeking the removal of objectionable parts in the Quran has not gone well within the Muslim community. Muslim clerics have condemned Rizvi for challenging the Holy Quran and its chapters.

In response to Rizvi’s petition, Islamic Cleric Hasnain Jaffrey Dumpy, the national president of Islamic organisation – Shiane-Haider-e-Karrar Welfare Association, has now announced a bounty of Rs 20,000 to anybody who beheads Rizvi. Reportedly, Dumpy had released a video issuing death threats to Rizvi and condemned the petition filed against the Quran.

Shia cleric Dumpy said he would launch a nationwide campaign against Waseem Rizvi for disrespecting Quran and said that former Shia Waqf Board chairman would be boycotted in the future. After issuing bounty, Islamic cleric Dumpy also urged the administration to take action against Rizvi for allegedly attempting to hurt Muslims’ sentiments by speaking ill of Quran. He claimed Rizvi’s statement could incite violence in society and demanded his immediate arrest.

“During his tenure as Shia Waqf board chief, Waseem Rizvi has indulged in corruption. Rizvi is being instigated to make such statements against someone’s instructions. We demand strict against the culprits,” said Hasnain Jaffrey Dumpy.

Islamic cleric demand arrest of Rizvi, accuses him of not being a Muslim

Meanwhile, Maulana Khalid Rashid has demanded the Uttar Pradesh government to take strict action against Waseem Rizvi for filing a petition in the Supreme Court. Another cleric Kalbe Jawad Naqvi called Waseem Rizvi as the descendant of Yazidis, a sect that is generally considered non-Muslims by orthodox Muslims.

The Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman-E-Sharie Shian President Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi Al-Safavi also strongly condemned the petition challenging the Holy Quran and its chapters. In a statement, Aga Hassan said that Waseem Razvi acted at the behest of a majoritarian regime that has systematically eroded Muslims’ dignity in general and Kashmiris in particular.

“We strongly condemn the communal policies that are furthered by its mercenaries across the country. Their abominable plots for the purpose of their despicable designs will be resisted by all of us by standing together against such forces.”

The Islamic cleric demanded Waseem Razvi be booked under Section 295A of IPC and other relevant provisions for deliberately and maliciously hurting our feelings by insulting the holy book.

Waseem Rizvi files petition in Supreme Court

On Thursday, Syed Waseem Rizvi filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking that “26 verses of the Quran be removed”. In his petition, Rizvi has stated that the Quran, the holy book of Muslims, has “some verses that are used to promote terrorism, violence, jihad”.

In the PIL, Rizvi has claimed that these verses were added to the holy book of Muslims later. “These verses were added to the Quran, by the first three Caliphs, to aid the expansion of Islam by war”, the former Chairman of the Shia Waqf Board said according to media reports.

Rizvi wrote in the petition that “after Mohammad, the first Caliphs Hazrat Abu Bakr, the second Caliphs Hazrat Umar and the third namely Hazrat Usman released the Quran as a book, based on the oral preachings of Mohammad”. This was passed on from generation to generation.

Rizvi has added in his petition that almost 26 verses that were added to the Quran by these Caliphs promoted violence. According to Rizvi, terrorists use these verses to fuel jihad. He also said that these verses are used to mislead the young Muslims generation, provoking them to become radicals and terrorists resulting in the massacre of millions of innocents.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Crime

As Waseem Rizvi files petition to remove parts in Quran that ‘promote terrorism and Jihad’, Muslim cleric offers bounty of 20k to behead him

OpIndia Staff -
Islamic Cleric Hasnain Jaffrey Dumpy, the national president of Islamic organisation - Shiane-Haider-e-Karrar Welfare Association, has now announced a bounty of Rs 20,000 to anybody who beheads Rizvi.
News Reports

After humiliating Hindu students, Rutgers issues a follow up ‘apology’, but stays silent on alleged ‘historian’ Audrey Truschke: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -
The Rutgers University, which has backed Audrey Truschke and her bigotry against Hindus, said that they value Hindu students

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee goes from a leg in plaster to crepe bandage in 2 days flat, Netizens ask her about the ‘magic cure’

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Interestingly, Mamata Banerjee, who is alleged to have suffered a serious hairline fracture was seen with a crepe bandage, raising questions about the seriousness of her injury.

USA: Alabama House of Representatives passes bill to end Yoga ban, but postures to have only English names and no ‘Namaste’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a bill that will enable K-12 school systems to teach Yoga.

Ex-Chairman of the Shia Waqf Board files a petition in SC seeking removal of 26 verses of the Quran saying they ‘promote terrorism and...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Syed Waseem Rizvi stated that the Quran has some verses that provoke young Muslims to become radicals and terrorists

USA, EU and UK block India and South Africa led proposal to temporarily waive intellectual property rights on vaccines to boost production

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Western countries have blocked a proposal at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) that would have boosted vaccine production.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Zomato founder issues statement after allegations and counter-allegations between an Instagram influencer and a delivery agent: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
A delivery agent Zomato was booked and arrested for allegedly attacking a Bengaluru-based 'Instagram influencer' named Hitesha Chandranee
Read more
News Reports

After failing to protect Jio towers, now Punjab Government decides to give only Jio connection to PSPCL staff

Anurag -
Corporate connection for PSPCL employees were shifted to Jio after previous contract with Vodafone expired and Jio won the fresh tender
Read more
Satire

After cutting off ties with British Royal family, Meghan Markle to join the BJP

Nirwa Mehta -
Meghan will now contest the 2024 US Presidential elections against another woman of colour, Kamala Harris on BJP ticket.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-Chairman of the Shia Waqf Board files a petition in SC seeking removal of 26 verses of the Quran saying they ‘promote terrorism and...

OpIndia Staff -
Syed Waseem Rizvi stated that the Quran has some verses that provoke young Muslims to become radicals and terrorists
Read more
Media

How can poor brown people make good vaccines? FT peddled lies claiming PM Modi may have ‘secretly’ taken a foreign dose

OpIndia Staff -
Before India started the phase 1 of the vaccination drive for frontline workers, PM Modi had emphasised that politicians should wait for their turn and not 'jump the queue'.
Read more
News Reports

USA: Alabama House of Representatives passes bill to end Yoga ban, but postures to have only English names and no ‘Namaste’

OpIndia Staff -
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a bill that will enable K-12 school systems to teach Yoga.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

As Waseem Rizvi files petition to remove parts in Quran that ‘promote terrorism and Jihad’, Muslim cleric offers bounty of 20k to behead him

OpIndia Staff -

Australia: Two women arrested, face up to 10 years in jail for planning genital mutilation of a two-week-old baby girl

OpIndia Staff -

Trouble mounts for Sachin Vaze in Mansukh Hiren death case: Anticipatory bail rejected, bail hearing now on hearing on March 19

OpIndia Staff -

After humiliating Hindu students, Rutgers issues a follow up ‘apology’, but stays silent on alleged ‘historian’ Audrey Truschke: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: TMC leader insults ‘Jai Shri Ram’ chant, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra dares her to talk about ‘Allah hu Akbar’

OpIndia Staff -

So-called farmers protesting at Singhu border start building illegal, two-storey pucca houses: Details

OpIndia Staff -

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee goes from a leg in plaster to crepe bandage in 2 days flat, Netizens ask her about the ‘magic cure’

OpIndia Staff -

USA: Alabama House of Representatives passes bill to end Yoga ban, but postures to have only English names and no ‘Namaste’

OpIndia Staff -

Ex-Chairman of the Shia Waqf Board files a petition in SC seeking removal of 26 verses of the Quran saying they ‘promote terrorism and...

OpIndia Staff -

Congress announces a list of 30-star campaigners for Bengal elections, includes stoic Manmohan Singh, comical Rahul Gandhi, and scam-tainted Azharduddin: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
523,347FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com