A day after UP Shia Central Waqf Board ex-chairperson, Syed Waseem Rizvi filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking to remove 26 verses of the Quran alleging that it promoted terrorism and Jihad, the Muslim clerics have taken offence to Shia leader’s petition. One of the Muslim clerics has gone a step ahead to offer a bounty of Rs 20,000 for anyone who brings Rizvi’s head.

According to the reports, Waseem Rizvi’s decision to file a petition seeking the removal of objectionable parts in the Quran has not gone well within the Muslim community. Muslim clerics have condemned Rizvi for challenging the Holy Quran and its chapters.

In response to Rizvi’s petition, Islamic Cleric Hasnain Jaffrey Dumpy, the national president of Islamic organisation – Shiane-Haider-e-Karrar Welfare Association, has now announced a bounty of Rs 20,000 to anybody who beheads Rizvi. Reportedly, Dumpy had released a video issuing death threats to Rizvi and condemned the petition filed against the Quran.

Shia cleric Dumpy said he would launch a nationwide campaign against Waseem Rizvi for disrespecting Quran and said that former Shia Waqf Board chairman would be boycotted in the future. After issuing bounty, Islamic cleric Dumpy also urged the administration to take action against Rizvi for allegedly attempting to hurt Muslims’ sentiments by speaking ill of Quran. He claimed Rizvi’s statement could incite violence in society and demanded his immediate arrest.

“During his tenure as Shia Waqf board chief, Waseem Rizvi has indulged in corruption. Rizvi is being instigated to make such statements against someone’s instructions. We demand strict against the culprits,” said Hasnain Jaffrey Dumpy.

Islamic cleric demand arrest of Rizvi, accuses him of not being a Muslim

Meanwhile, Maulana Khalid Rashid has demanded the Uttar Pradesh government to take strict action against Waseem Rizvi for filing a petition in the Supreme Court. Another cleric Kalbe Jawad Naqvi called Waseem Rizvi as the descendant of Yazidis, a sect that is generally considered non-Muslims by orthodox Muslims.

The Jammu and Kashmir Anjuman-E-Sharie Shian President Aga Syed Hassan Mosavi Al-Safavi also strongly condemned the petition challenging the Holy Quran and its chapters. In a statement, Aga Hassan said that Waseem Razvi acted at the behest of a majoritarian regime that has systematically eroded Muslims’ dignity in general and Kashmiris in particular.

“We strongly condemn the communal policies that are furthered by its mercenaries across the country. Their abominable plots for the purpose of their despicable designs will be resisted by all of us by standing together against such forces.”

The Islamic cleric demanded Waseem Razvi be booked under Section 295A of IPC and other relevant provisions for deliberately and maliciously hurting our feelings by insulting the holy book.

Waseem Rizvi files petition in Supreme Court

On Thursday, Syed Waseem Rizvi filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking that “26 verses of the Quran be removed”. In his petition, Rizvi has stated that the Quran, the holy book of Muslims, has “some verses that are used to promote terrorism, violence, jihad”.

In the PIL, Rizvi has claimed that these verses were added to the holy book of Muslims later. “These verses were added to the Quran, by the first three Caliphs, to aid the expansion of Islam by war”, the former Chairman of the Shia Waqf Board said according to media reports.

Rizvi wrote in the petition that “after Mohammad, the first Caliphs Hazrat Abu Bakr, the second Caliphs Hazrat Umar and the third namely Hazrat Usman released the Quran as a book, based on the oral preachings of Mohammad”. This was passed on from generation to generation.

Rizvi has added in his petition that almost 26 verses that were added to the Quran by these Caliphs promoted violence. According to Rizvi, terrorists use these verses to fuel jihad. He also said that these verses are used to mislead the young Muslims generation, provoking them to become radicals and terrorists resulting in the massacre of millions of innocents.