Assam: Complaint filed against Congress candidate, Sibamoni Bora, for allegedly enrolling Bangladeshis in voters list

Sibamoni Bora is constesting from Batadrava which is the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardev, the founder of Vaishnavism in Assam. However, region has seen large scale illegal infiltration from Bangladesh.

Shortly after Sibamoni Bora, Congress candidate from Assam, bragged about including Bangladeshis in voter list without any verification, a legal complaint has been filed against her. As reported by News Bharti, Legal Rights Observatory (LRO) has filed a complaint against the Congress candidate with Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Assam.

Legal Rights Observatory has further sought prosecution of Sibamoni Bora for her illegal act of inducting illegal Bangladeshis in voters list when she was a BDO without any verification.

In latest update by LRO, the complaint has been forwarded by the Election Commission Of India to the Chief Electoral Officer, Assam. A time limit of two days has been set up for redressal. LRO is confident about the cancellation of Sibamoni’s candidature once the investigation authenticates the video put up by Pratidin Time.

In a video shared by Assamese news channel, Sibamoni Bora can be heard saying, “Me and my father and have been working for you for a long time. A lot of you people have got voting rights because of me, I can claim that. Because when I was a BDO here, when hearings took place (for updating voter lists), I had accepted all the applications without a single house visit. Those who are voting now here, I had enabled them to do so. If I had not done that at that time, you would not have got the voting rights.”

The Congress candidate further added, “You don’t have to fear about that, because this time the grand alliance will form the government.” She hinted that if Congress-AIUDF combine does not come to power, they may lose the voting rights, and hence they should vote for her.

Sibamoni Bora is constesting from Batadrava which is the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardev, the founder of Vaishnavism in Assam. However, region has seen large scale illegal infiltration from Bangladesh, and large areas of Bardowa Satra, the Vaishnav monastery, has been encroached by illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. The Congress is largely depending on the Bangladeshi Muslim voters in the constituency. Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said that removing the encroachers from the Satra land will be one of the main priorities of the govt if NDA comes back to power.

In an interview to India Today, Himanta Biswa Sharma asserted that his focus will remain on development and civilisational conflict in Assam. Upon being asked about fresh round of NRC, he said, “I want to request the Supreme Court to revisit some areas in Assam and do a fresh round of NRC. I am on the field all day and I know some people who were handling the process of NRC and have now joined Congress. They let off many people with fake documents. We’re not using NRC as a political tool. It’s a commitment to the people of Assam. Even if Bengali Hindus have been excluded in the NRC, we’ll get them justice through another route. We won’t forcefully include their names in the NRC. We will not compromise with the NRC. Later on, we’ll legitimise them through CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act). We’re for a fresh NRC and we stand with the persecuted Hindus.”

