Censorship on Twitter has been a matter of huge concern in recent times. The platform has been accused of engaging in politically motivated censorship in order to censor political opinions it does not agree with. Under such circumstances, users have accused the platform of deliberately censoring posts that highlight the Hindu victims of the Godhra Massacre.

A user said that her account was locked for a period of time for posting a photograph of the Godhra Massacre with the caption ‘Never Forget’. The user was asked by Twitter to delete the tweet in order to regain access to her account or she could appeal against the action.

To either delete my tweet or appeal against this removal. I chose to appeal. While I was waiting for the decision by @TwitterIndia, it was brought to my attention that my tweet had already been removed (without my consent, without my appeal being considered) (2/4) pic.twitter.com/ryBdTawHOF — Aishwarya Mudgil (@AishwaryaMudgil) March 2, 2021

However, the user learnt that her tweet had already been removed without her appeal being taken into consideration. Eventually, she decided to delete her tweet since it was already removed. Directing her comments at Twitter, the user said, “Are you seeking to change the course of history of events now? Did Sabarmati carnage never happen? You can erase my post, you cannot alter the damn fact!”

@TwitterIndia? Are you seeking to change the course of history of events now? Did Sabarmati carnage never happen? You can erase my post, you cannot alter the damn fact! — Aishwarya Mudgil (@AishwaryaMudgil) March 2, 2021

Another user who shared images that described the brutal murder of IB Constable Ankit Sharma during the Delhi riots had the images labeled as ‘sensitive information’.

Theek hai, Jack, teri fuffi ki ladki ke posted images sensitive na hote. Smash my patriarchy. pic.twitter.com/zGCD2Luk1C — मछुआRatty Gone Phishing (@YearOfRat) March 2, 2021

Concerns regarding Twitter’s left-wing bias with regards to censorship has been a dominant concern for quite some time. While tweets highlighting the Hindu victims of Godhra massacre were forced to be deleted, the platform refused to block accounts and tweets that peddled incendiary fake news capable of inciting law and order unrest in the country during the farmer protests.