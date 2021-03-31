Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Home News Reports U.S. State Department report says China is committing ‘genocide’ against Uyghur Muslims, Uyghur advocacy...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

U.S. State Department report says China is committing ‘genocide’ against Uyghur Muslims, Uyghur advocacy group welcomes the report

The U.S. State Department's Human Rights Practices report for 2020 states that China is committing "genocide and crimes against humanity” against its Muslim Uyghur minority in Western Xinjiang

OpIndia Staff
169

Campaign for Uyghurs (CFU), an Uyghur advocacy group based in the U.S., has welcomed the recently released U.S. State Department’s report Human Rights Practices for the year 2020. This report clearly states that China is committing “genocide and crimes against humanity” against its Muslim Uyghur minority in Western Xinjiang. The report was released yesterday.

In the section “China (Includes Hong Kong, Macau, and Tibet)” of the report there are mentions of atrocities by the Chinese Communist Party on minorities in China. It reads, “Genocide and crimes against humanity occurred during the year against the predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang.”

The report further reads, “These crimes were continuing and include: the arbitrary imprisonment or other severe deprivation of physical liberty of more than one million civilians; forced sterilization, coerced abortions, and more restrictive application of China’s birth control policies; rape; torture of a large number of those arbitrarily detained; forced labour; and the imposition of draconian restrictions on freedom of religion or belief, freedom of expression, and freedom of movement.”

The report mentioned several examples, including Abdulghafur Hapiz, an Uyghur man detained in a Xinjiang internment camp since 2017. The Chinese government formally confirmed Hapiz’s death to the United Nations in October. The report said that the Chinese government conducted mass arbitrary detention of Uyghurs, ethnic Kazakhs, Kyrgyz, and members of other Muslim and ethnic minority groups in Xinjiang.

It also talked about the disappearance of four citizen journalists, Chen Qiushi, Li Zehua, Zhang Zhan, and Fang Bin, who had interviewed health-care professionals and citizens and later publicized their accounts on social media in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown in Wuhan.

Read- Chinese atrocities against Uyghur women: Harrowing tales of gang rapes, sexual abuse and torture

Senior advisor for the CFU and Honorary Chairman of Uyghur Academy, Dr. Rishat Abbas said, “Uyghurs are greatly encouraged to see this clear messaging to call out the Chinese regime’s crimes for what they are, and to stand firmly on the principles that should be upheld by the United States in particular regarding freedom and respect for the values of humanity.”

Whilst unveiling the report, Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken said that the report shows human rights were going in the ‘wrong direction’ in every region of the world. 

“We see it in the genocide being committed against the predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang,” he further said

On January 19, 2021, under the Trump administration, the then-Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo had said, “I have determined that the PRC, under the direction and control of the CCP, has committed genocide against the predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang. I believe this genocide is ongoing and that we are witnessing the systematic attempt to destroy Uyghurs by the Chinese party-state.”

Read- An Uyghur activist speaks out against the silence of the global community

Sophie Richardson, a China expert at Human Rights Watch said, “Using the term ‘genocide’ in the report indicates profound concern in the administration about appalling Chinese government human rights violations against Uyghurs, Kazakhs, ­Kyrgyz and other Turkic communities.”

“The next step is to map out a strategy to back an independent investigation, gather evidence and pursue accountability,” she added.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has rejected accusations that the U.S. is trying to bully China on an international stage. “We’re not trying to, for example, contain China or keep it down. What we are about is standing up for basic principles, basic rights, and a rules-based international order,” he added.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Facebook removes Donald Trump’s interview with his daughter in law Lara Trump

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier this month, Trump had hinted that he will launch his own social media platform after being deplatformed from all social media apps.
News Reports

USA: Church attendance of Americans falls below 50% for the first time ever, finds a Gallup poll

OpIndia Staff -
In 2020, 47% of Americans said they belonged to a church or house of worship, down from 50% in 2018 and 70% in 1999.

‘Does Mamata Banerjee have courage to admit that people detonate bombs after chanting Allahu Akbar?’ Sambit Patra slams TMC for maligning Lord Ram

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"Do you have the courage of admitting that innocent people are killed in the name of Allah?" Sambit Patra asked TMC leaders

Mamata Banerjee passes a football to crowd in Howrah rally after TMC depicted her kicking PM Modi’s head instead of a ball

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mamata Banerjee ups the ‘khela hobe’ game by using football again, throws a football at crowd at an election rally in Howrah

Mamata Banerjee concedes she can’t defeat BJP alone, writes to 15 opposition leaders to come together for ‘united and effective struggle against BJP’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a final bid to clinch victory, Mamata Banerjee tries to get the opposition together to fight against BJP

‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’: Only 3 crore rural households had piped water in 72 years, 4 crore rural water connections given in the...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ scheme has provided tapped water to 4 crore rural households, which is almost 20% more than the target

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mob barges into Machhindranath temple and chants ‘Allahu Akbar’ to disrupt aarti, reports Shiv Sena mouthpiece: Know the story behind viral video

Jinit Jain -
A mob of 50-60 Muslim mob burst into the Machhindranath temple and tried to stop Hindu devotees from performing the annual aarti.
Read more
News Reports

‘Picking up broom and cleaning will not make you less of a Darbari’: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife urges men to help women in household...

OpIndia Staff -
Rivaba Jadeja's appeal to men to help women in household chores has not gone too well with some people.
Read more
Entertainment

NCB arrests Ajaz Khan, who said he will keep Quran above Constitution, in connection with Bollywood drug nexus investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has taken actor Ajaz Khan into its custody in the Bollywood drug nexus investigation.
Read more
News Reports

Ajaz Khan, who has now been arrested by NCB, had mocked Arnab Goswami after he spoke about the Bollywood drug nexus case

OpIndia Staff -
Ajaz Khan was arrested by the NCB earlier today in connection with its investigation into the Bollywood drug nexus.
Read more
News Reports

Forest officer had threatened with SC/ST Act: All you need to know about death of Maharashtra’s ‘Lady Singham’ and her suicide note

OpIndia Staff -
Forest Range Officer Dipali Chavan-Mohite, 28, who has accused IFS officer Shivkumar of sexual harassment and torture in her suicide note, was 5-months pregnant at the time of her death.
Read more
News Reports

What IMA President thinks: Using hospitals to convert to Christianity, contempt for Hinduism, seeing COVID as a ‘silver lining’ because of conversions and more

Jinit Jain -
IMA president Dr JA Jayalal expressed his desire to use hospitals and medical colleges to convert people to Christianity.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,052FansLike
526,666FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com