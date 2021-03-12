Saturday, March 13, 2021
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh’s ‘little man’ wants Akhilesh Yadav to come back to power to find him a bride: Watch video

Facing repeated rejections from several prospective brides, Azeem Mansoori said the rejection has caused him a lot of stress, and he cannot sleep at night.

OpIndia Staff
Azeem Mansoori finds tough to find bride, hopes for Akhilesh Yadav's help/ Image Source: Bhaskar
A 26-year-old Muslim man in Uttar Pradesh recently approached the Shamli police, asking them to find him a bride as his family was not helping him out. Azeem Masoori stands at 3 feet 2 inches and is often referred to as ‘little man’.

Azeem Mansoori, who is just two feet in height, is frustrated as no girl wants to marry him due to his physical disability. Tired of finding a partner, Azeem has now reached the Kairana police station’s doorsteps, demanding them to find a suitable bride to get married.

Azeem Mansoori, a resident of Kairana, has pleaded with the woman police official to help him get married, saying, “Madam, how long will I remain a bachelor”.

The aggrieved person said he has failed to find a bride for himself even after searching a lot. Accusing his parents of betrayal, Azeem said that his parents did not agree to his marriage whenever he found a bride. Azeem said that his dream of marrying has remained a distant dream till now.

Speaking to the media, Azeem contended that as police are public servants, they should help him find his bride. He also said he had earlier approached the Kotwal SDM several times before but to no avail. Interestingly, Azeem said he had also met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to narrate his ordeal. However, even Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has not succeeded yet in finding a bride to Azeem.

“I have been trying for so long. Is there no one with whom I can live my life? Now I have come to ask for help from the Public Servant Police,” he said.

Reportedly, Azeem’s parents are searching for a girl for him ever since he turned 21 years old. Due to Azeem’s height, no one agrees to the marriage proposal.

Rejection has caused him a lot of stress, unable to sleep: Azeem Mansoori

Facing repeated rejections from several prospective brides, Azeem Mansoori said the rejection has caused him a lot of stress, and he cannot sleep at night. Requesting the police to help him, Azeem, who is the third of his six siblings, said he was ready to get hitched to any girl irrespective of her caste, creed, colour or religion.

But, Azeem has only one demand, i.e., his future wife must be educated. He wished to get married before Ramzan and promised that he would take her new wife to Goa, Shimla and Manali for honeymoon.

“My wish is to get married before Ramadan. No matter how the girl is, she should be educated. I’m very upset. And, now if the police will help me in getting married, I will take my wife to Goa, Shimla and Manali for the honeymoon,” Azeem Mansoori said.

Interestingly, Mansoori said that he had met former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav in 2019 in connection with his marriage. He hoped that Akhilesh Yadav would return to power in the 2022 assembly elections and find him a bride.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

