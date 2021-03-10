Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Updated:

USA: Abusive woman passenger threatens to sue Uber after getting banned, gets banned from Lyft too

The woman and two of her friends were seen abusing, threatening and coughing at Uber driver Shubhakar Khadka for asking them to wear a mask.

OpIndia Staff
The woman who abused an Uber driver gets banned from Uber, Lyft
Screenshot from the viral video
1

After receiving widespread backlash from social media, the ‘anti-mask woman‘ from the viral video seen behaving abusively with her Uber driver has released several videos on social media platforms. During a live session on Instagram, where she explained her side of the story, she said she was ‘scared for her safety’.

The woman admitted that she ‘coughed a bit’ and probably that was wrong, but she even levelled counter allegations o the driver, claiming that he wanted to force them out of his cab. She even claimed that her boyfriend has taught her to beat anyone who wrongs her.

She further claimed she avoids taking Uber and prefers Lyft, another ride-hailing service. Uber, in its statement, said that they had banned her permanently from Uber. The woman threatened to sue Uber during the live session and ended it by saying, “That’s why I take Lyft.”

Interestingly, Lyft, while replying to a Twitter user, condemned her behaviour towards the Uber driver. The company informed in the statement that the woman has been banned from its platform. Lyft said, “Although this incident did not involve the Lyft platform, the unacceptable treatment of the driver in this video compelled us to remove the rider from the Lyft community permanently. Driving in a pandemic is not easy. Please wear a mask, respect one another, and be a good person.”

In a video that had widely gone viral, the said woman and two of her friends were seen abusing, coughing at and threatening an Uber driver, even snatching away his phone when he asked them to wear masks. The incident had occurred in San Francisco where Uber driver Shubhakar’s ordeal was shared by journalist Dion Lim.

The police said that the woman sprayed, possibly pepper spray, in the car after being asked to get down. As the pepper spray is potent in confined space, Uber driver Subhakar Khadka must get it properly cleaned before continuing with Uber. The ride-sharing company could only offer $120, which was not enough for him. One Cyan Banister launched a GoFundMe campaign for him and raised over $21,000 for the driver.

GoFundMe campaign for Subhakar raised over $21,000

The woman shared videos to tell her side of the story

The woman in question posted several videos that she recorded from her phone. She showed that the driver was telling her and her two friends to get off the cab on a freeway as he was cancelling the ride. She said he asked them to leave as he would head home no matter they leave or not. The videos were posted from Instagram handle @keepinupwforeign.

In one of the videos, the car could be seen parked on the side of a freeway, and women were refusing to leave the car. One of them said, “You are not letting us out in the middle of the freeway,” and said that as a man, he has to ensure their safety.

In another video, Khadka was heard telling the women that they are free to leave as he had already cancelled the ride. However, the women were not ready to leave the car until another Uber arrives.

Khadka claims he was harassed because of his race

In a statement, the Uber driver said he believes he was harassed by the passengers because he hails from South Asia. He further said, “I never said anything bad to them, I never cursed, I was not raised that way. I don’t hit people, I am not raised that way, so they were not getting out of my car.”

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

