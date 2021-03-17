Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Home News Reports Veteran TMC MP Sisir Adhikari set to join BJP in presence of PM Modi,...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Veteran TMC MP Sisir Adhikari set to join BJP in presence of PM Modi, says he will campaign against Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram

Sisir Adhikari had offered to campaign for his son Suvendu Adhikari from Nandigram, saying Mamata Banerjee changed her seat only to end the political career of his son.

OpIndia Staff
51

Even though the first phase of the assembly elections is just 10 days away, the exodus of leaders from Trinamool Congress in West Bengal has not stopped. The latest to leave the Mamata Banerjee led ruling party to join BJP is going to be veteran leader Sisir Adhikari, the father Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined BJP in December.

Ending speculations about his father joining BJP, today Suvendu Adhikari announced that Sisir Adhikari will be present in a rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Contai (Kanthi) in East Midnapore district on 24th March. It is being reported that Sisir Adhikari will officially join BJP in the presence of PM Modi at that rally. It may be noted that Sisir Adhikari is Lok Sabha MP from Kanthi. Speaking at an election rally at Chandipur today, Suvendu Adhikari added that he will ask his father to attend Amit Shah’s rally as well.

Earlier Sisir Adhikari had said that he will campaign for his son Suvendu Adhikari if he is asked to do it. He had said he has no problem attending a BJP rally for his son, giving an indication that he may join BJP. It may be noted that campaigning for Suvendu Adhikari means campaigning against Mamata Banerjee, as she is contesting against Suvendu from Nandigram.

Even after his two sons had joined the BJP, Sisir Adhikari had chosen to stay in TMC. But this changed after Mamata Banerjee chose to contest against his son Suvendu from Nandigram, changing her seat. Sisir Adhikari has said that the CM has changed her seat only to end the political career of his son.

The move to induct the senior MP into BJP gained momentum after BJP MP Locket Chatterjee visited him recently. She had gone to Sisir Adhikari’s house to invite him to attend Narendra Modi’s rally.

He has also said that he has come under attack from fellow TMC workers for his sons. He has been insulted, termed as Mir Jafar, for the acts of his sons, angering the veteran leader. Due to these reasons, he has finally decided to join the BJP.

Interestingly, in December after Suvendu Adhikari had joined the BJP,  TMC MP and Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee  mocked Suvendu Adhikari for failing to shift his father and two brothers from TMC to BJP. “You have failed to bloom the lotus in your own house. How can you make the lotus bloom in the entire state?” he had said.

Suvendu Adhikari’s father and Kanthi MP Sisir Kumar Adhikari, his brother and Tamluk MP Dibyendu Adhikari and another brother and Chairman of Kanthi Municipality Soumendu Adhikari were still leaders of TMC at that time. However, In January this year Soumendu Adhikari also joined BJP. Now with Sisir Adhikari set to join BJP, Dibyendu Adhikari will be the only member of the Adhikari family to remain in TMC.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

West Bengal: Chinese nationals caught with fake Aadhaar card while boarding a flight from Bagdogra airport, had earlier visited Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
Initial investigation reveal that they entered India through Nepal border at Panitanki in North Bengal. As per their passports, they had visited Pakistan in 2018 and 2019.
News Reports

Veteran TMC MP Sisir Adhikari set to join BJP in presence of PM Modi, says he will campaign against Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier Sisir Adhikari had said that he will campaign for his son Suvendu Adhikari against Mamata Banerjee if he is asked to do it

Antilia Bomb scare: Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh transferred, Hemant Nagrale to be the new CP

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Speculations were rife that Param Bir Singh would soon be fired after the alleged involvement of Sachin Vaze in the Antilia bomb scare incident became apparent

Did you know Indira Gandhi was ‘admired’ by Saddam Hussein and she had visited Libya to meet Muammar Gaddafi

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi had recently made a reference to tinpot dictators Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi to allege that even they won elections

‘Don’t campaign against us’: Congress appeals to Sharad Pawar, Tejashwi Yadav for Bengal elections

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Bengal Congress MP writes to its allies not to campaign for Mamata Banerjee after they extended support to her in upcoming elections.

Myanmar: Military regime seizes bank accounts of George Soros’s OSF, issues arrest warrant against staff members

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The military regime in Myanmar has accused George Soros' OSF of violating financial restrictions and aiding the civil disobedience movement in the country.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai CP Parambir Singh likely to resign amid speculations that Vaze and Singh planted bomb outside Antilia

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze planted the bomb outside Mukesh Ambani residence to 'restore his lost glory' on Mumbai CP Parambir Singh's instructions, reports claim
Read more
News Reports

Drinking water a ruse for theft and harassing Hindu women: Temple pandit on thrashing of Asif, reveals why ‘no entry’ board was put up

OpIndia Staff -
The Temple Pandit in Ghaziabad said that Asif was being wrongfully depicted as an innocent boy, reveals why 'no entry' board was put up.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Bengal Ground Report: Nandigram is split in the middle between TMC and BJP with advantage Mamata, but all is not lost for Suvendu Adhikari

Nupur J Sharma -
Not only did Suvendu Adhikari join BJP, but it was declared that he will fight the 2021 election from Nandigram.
Read more
News Reports

Sachin Vaze had brought Mercedes car with fake number plate inside Mumbai Commissionerate in December 2020, claims Sub-inspector

OpIndia Staff -
Sunil Toke said he was ordered to not keep any record of the Mercedes car in which Sachin Vaze had come to the Mumbai Commissionerate.
Read more
News Reports

‘This temple has been robbed 4 times, priests have been killed’: Dasna temple Mahant exposes media propaganda behind #SorryAsif

OpIndia Staff -
Mahant Yati said that former Mahants of the temple have been killed or assaulted by local Muslims. The temple authorities have hired armed security guards to protect the temple from Muslims in the area.
Read more
News Reports

‘Dasna temple belongs to our ancestors, we will remove the board saying Muslims not allowed’: BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, temple Mahant Yati Narasimhanand Saraswati had stated that a few years back, MLA Aslam Chaudhary's son was also caught inside the temple premises trying to sexually harass female devotees.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
524,216FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com