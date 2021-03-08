On International Women’s Day, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, honoured women for their contribution in various fields and inaugurated various schemes at Jupiter Hall Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow. He also announced several schemes, including the second phase of the Safe City for Women program in 12 cities, including Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Gautam Buddha Nagar and several others.

On International Women’s Day, CM Yogi Adityanath, as part of ‘Mission Shakti’ campaign, honours women for their contribution in various fields and inaugurates various schemes at Jupiter Hall Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow pic.twitter.com/igdLpvkkiK — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 8, 2021

CM Yogi started his address at the event with a shloka नास्ति मातृसमा छाया नास्ति मातृसमा गति, नास्ति मातृसमं त्राणं नास्ति मातृसमा प्रपा ।। which means “There is no shade like a mother, no resort like a mother, no security like a mother, no water house like a mother.” He said that when the BJP government came into power in 2017, there were many challenges in front of the state government. Being the largest state in terms of population, there was a lot to do to ensure everyone in the state gets the benefit of the central and state-sponsored schemes.

माता के समान कोई छाया नहीं है, माता के समान कोई सहारा नहीं है। माता के समान कोई रक्षक नहीं है, माता के समान कोई प्रिय नहीं है और इस विश्व में माता के समान कोई जीवनदाता नहीं है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 8, 2021

While talking about women who shared their experiences during the event, he mentioned Ravi Ranjana Pal, who hailed from Bundelkhand. He said when he visited Jhansi in 2019, one of the major issues he noticed was water scarcity. Bundelkhand region often faces draught. The state government worked extensively to improve the water table in the region and sorted out most of the problems. He said that using the central scheme of “Har Ghar Jal”, every house in the region is now being connected to clean tapped water.

He said that the state government also introduced milk producer corporations in the region, and Ravi Ranjana Pal is associated with one such corporation in Bundelkhand. The corporation has done the business of 46 crores in the last year and earned two crores as profit. He said women empowerment is possible only if they feel secure, respected and made self-reliant.

One District One Product scheme in Lakhimpur

While talking about another woman Aarti Rana who shared her views during the event, he mentioned the One District One Product scheme. Many women like Rana are producing products associated with the Tharoon tribe. Since the BJP government came into power, the state government has improved its condition by introducing different schemes in the region. The products produced by women like Rana got recognition under the One District One Product scheme that ensured better exposure and a higher price for their products.

Different schemes for Olympic players

While talking about Olympics sportsperson Priyanka Goswami, CM Yogi ensured that everyone who will participate in the Olympics would get financial support during training and participation. Also, if someone grabs a medal, the winner will get Rs.6 crore reward.

Central and state schemes are helping women to become self-reliant

While talking about Varsha Shrivastav, who shared her experiences at the event, CM Yogi said that it is essential that central and state schemes reach every person who needs them. He said Varsha identified the schemes that could be beneficiary for her readymade garments business and applied for government support. Now, she is earning well; she also helped several other women who are earning Rs.500 to Rs.1000 daily from the garment manufacturing business.

Women security is the government’s priority.

CM Yogi said when he took charge as CM, women security was a major issue. At that time, they started an anti-Romeo squad to ensure women feel safer in the state. The state government launched Mahila Sakti Mission on Sharad Navratri, under which Women Help Desks were formed in 1535 police stations in 350 districts in the first phase. All of them are functioning properly, and the complaints are registered on priority with these desks.

To ensure women feel safer while registering complaints and crimes against women are dealt with quickly, 218 courts were established in the state that deals in crimes related to women. When BJP came into power, Women power Line 1090 helpline was available in only four regions. Now it is available everywhere in the state.

A new helpline 181 was started that is dedicatedly for complaints related to domestic abuse. CM Helpline 1076 is also there to help women in distress, and all these lines are well integrated into each other and to 112, that is the national helpline number.

When we formed govt., there was lack of awareness regarding crimes against women. We began by expanding Women Power Line to 75 districts from 4 districts. Helpline no. 181 for domestic violence was also integrated with other helpline no. make it effective: CM Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/o452z1pd6v — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 8, 2021

CM Yogi said that when they launched the anti-Romeo squad, there was a need for women officers in the police department. The state government ensured 20% of the police personnel are women. Also, three battalions were of women PSE were formed to increase the number of women personnel in security forces.

Today, 20% women inducted in 3 PAC Battalion in Gorakhpur, Lucknow & Badaun. For girl education, we launched ‘Kanya Sumangla Yojana’ with Rs 15,000 benefit for a maximum of 6 times: CM Yogi Adityanath at a program on #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/B4IOOjUbRs — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 8, 2021

School education for girl child

CM Yogi said that there is a problem that many believe that the girl child does not need education. He said when he visited schools after becoming CM, he noticed that they are in bad condition. He talked to a few girl students and realised that their brothers were studying in public schools, but they had to study in primary schools as their parents cannot afford their education. CM Yogi said that he also noticed that the bad condition of the schools and lack of toilets made it almost impossible for the girl students to continue education.

This was when project Kayakalp was launched. The aim was to improve the schools’ condition to a level where they can be compared to public and private schools. In the last three years, MLAs, officers and those who can afford to adopt schools came forward and adopted one school. Since the launch of the scheme, 93000 schools got adopted and improved by the state government with the help of contributions made by the supporting MLAs, officers and alumnus of these schools.

School Chalo Abhiyaan

The next scheme that the state government launched to ensure girls do not miss school was School Chalo Abhiyaan. Under the scheme, the state provided shoes and dresses for the girl students. The scheme runs during April and July every year. Since its launch, 54 lakh students took benefit of the scheme. The central scheme of Beti Bachao Beti Padao is also helping in increasing the number of girl students in schools.

Schemes for financial support for education and marriage

CM Yogi said that CM Kanya Sumangla Yojana, financial support of Rs.15,000, is provided for the education. Further, under CM Samuhik Vivah Yojna, financial support of Rs.51,000 is provided to the poor girls. So far, 1.5 lakh women were benefitted from the Samuhik Vivah Yojna.

Other schemes to support women

CM Yogi said that there is Suposhan Yojna under which families get funds to ensure nutritious food. Those families that can keep cows in their homes are provided with a cow and Rs.900 so that they can get free milk for the family.

The state government has kept Rs.200 crore budget for Mahila Samarthya Yojna, under which financial support is provided to women help groups that are helping women in rural areas to get self-reliant.

Under the central government’s Svamitva Yojna, women of the family are getting properties registered in their names after getting documentation done.

The state government is also taking away charge from the quota shops if there is any complaint against them and giving it to the Women Help Groups. These groups are also taking charge of the Poshan Abhiyaan in the state.

During Covid, the state government worked with several banks to train over 69,000 women in rural areas so that they can work as Banking Correspondent Sakhi. These women provide banking services at the doorsteps in their respective villages.

The government also provided financial support to the women in the families with Jan Dhan accounts so that they can provide food during Covid.

Under Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, 2 crores 61 lakh toilets have been built in UP to ensure the safety and dignity of women.

Over 65 gas connections have been provided under a central scheme that ensured better health for women.

Women of 40 lakh families were termed beneficiary in PM Awas Yojna.

CM Yogi said that the state is planning to launch more schemes for women in the future.