Thursday, April 1, 2021
Aam Aadmi Party passes off pics of different locations of Chandni Chowk as ‘before and after’ pic

Aam Aadmi Party thinks everyone's intelligence level is that of their supporters.

Nirwa Mehta
AAP taking people for a ride ahead of April Fools' Day
On April Fools’ eve, Aam Aadmi Party official Twitter handle took everyone for a ride after it showed two image of separate locations in Chandni Chowk in New Delhi as ‘before and after’ picture.

In a tweet, to boast how Delhi CM Kejriwal has ‘developed’ Delhi, AAP shared two images. First image is of a crowded street with narrow lanes and hardly any trees for greenery. The second picture showed a broad road, lots of greenery and a visibly clean street.

To AAP supporters, this would come across as sure shot proof how Kejriwal is the only hope. Except, on closer inspection one can see that the above two images, even though from Chandni Chowk, are of two separate locations. Delhi-based residents were quick to point it out.

Netizens have just had enough of AAP taking credit for things it has not contributed for.

Others even pointed out that despite the changes made in Chandni Chowk development, it is still short of basic amenities.

People resorted to self deprecating humour to cope with tragedy that Aam Aadmi Party is.

And some just let out the well-kept secret.

While Chandni Chowk has been redeveloped and some streets have been cleaned up, AAP using two images of separate locations as ‘before and after’ quite kills the purpose.

Searched termschandni chowk development, chandni chowk redevelopment
Nirwa Mehtahttps://medium.com/@nirwamehta
Politically incorrect. Author, Flawed But Fabulous.

