Aam Aadmi Party passes off pics of different locations of Chandni Chowk as ‘before and after’ pic

On April Fools’ eve, Aam Aadmi Party official Twitter handle took everyone for a ride after it showed two image of separate locations in Chandni Chowk in New Delhi as ‘before and after’ picture.

Delhi's iconic Chandni Chowk:



Before After

Kejriwal 👇🏼 Kejriwal 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/4i2an3TnYi — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 31, 2021

In a tweet, to boast how Delhi CM Kejriwal has ‘developed’ Delhi, AAP shared two images. First image is of a crowded street with narrow lanes and hardly any trees for greenery. The second picture showed a broad road, lots of greenery and a visibly clean street.

To AAP supporters, this would come across as sure shot proof how Kejriwal is the only hope. Except, on closer inspection one can see that the above two images, even though from Chandni Chowk, are of two separate locations. Delhi-based residents were quick to point it out.

If Kejriwal had done half of this transformation, there would have been ads on this by him in tv, radio, papers, YouTube, throughout the world.



Kejriwal is giving ads on vaccination where he has 0 contribution. He surely would have milked this chandni chowk change if it was true — Ashwatthama (@_Ashwatthama_) March 31, 2021

Netizens have just had enough of AAP taking credit for things it has not contributed for.

I wish I had taken pics of chandni chowk few days back when I went for shipping… Everything was in mess. I had to go to Haldiram for washroom… Leave roads u didn't even make clean toilet their….. U shameless people @AamAadmiParty are glorifying this…. — Leela (@Leela_dh3) March 31, 2021

Others even pointed out that despite the changes made in Chandni Chowk development, it is still short of basic amenities.

Dono location different hai 😂😂

Kejru uncle ullu bna rha public ko 😂 — hoseok tried but failed 😂 (@BisAbhika_Betu) March 31, 2021

People resorted to self deprecating humour to cope with tragedy that Aam Aadmi Party is.

This tweet is the proof of how AAP have been fooling people of Delhi since last 6 years. These two are different places. https://t.co/kAeIgGnUK8 — IndicWing🇮🇳🚩 (@Indicwingerr) March 31, 2021

And some just let out the well-kept secret.

While Chandni Chowk has been redeveloped and some streets have been cleaned up, AAP using two images of separate locations as ‘before and after’ quite kills the purpose.