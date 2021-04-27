Relatives and family members of a patient named Irfan have ransacked the Lotus Hospital in the Hari Parvat police station area in Agra, Uttar Pradesh and have assaulted staff members too, over a rumour about Irfan’s death. The video of the violence went viral on social media.

In the video, a violent mob, reportedly Irfan’s relatives, is seen vandalising the hospital and brutally attacking a female nurse.

A non Covid hospital in Agra. Rumour broke out that patient Irfan has died. Friends and relatives started ransacking the hospital and beating staff mercilessly. This particular behaviour has a distinct demographic character. Case has been registered and efforts on to nab accused. pic.twitter.com/obCpET9umF — Vikas Saraswat (@VikasSaraswat) April 27, 2021

A woman hospital staff, who intervened, was also mercilessly attacked by a group of angry relatives. She was dragged and brutally attacked with a pedestal fan, a helmet and rods. Multiple men were seen assaulting the nurse. The nurse fell unconscious on the floor after she failed to protect herself from the rampaging mob.

Following the incident, Agra Police took to its official Twitter handle to inform about the same. SP City Rohan P Botre informed that the incident happened after rumours of the death of a patient named Irfan spread.

Botre informed that Irfan was admitted to Lotus Hospital as he was suffering from Septicemia disease. After the news of his death spread, his family and relatives started vandalising the hospital’s property and also assaulted the hospital staff. The family members alleged negligence.

For the uninitiated, Septicemia, or sepsis, is the clinical name for blood poisoning by bacteria. Sepsis involves the immune system responding dramatically to an infection. This response can damage organs and become life-threatening in most cases.

Meanwhile, SP City Rohan P Botre informed that a probe has been launched in the matter under IPC sections 147, 307 and other relevant sections. He assured that efforts were bein made the nab the accused.