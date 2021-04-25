Sunday, April 25, 2021
While Delhi continues to suffer an oxygen crisis, Arvind Kejriwal ads appear on India Today 25 times in 10 hours

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: PTI
A user on Twitter is regularly posting images every time Arvind Kejriwal appears on India Today. The person with the username @mithelesh has been posting pictures of this television screen every time the Delhi Chief Minister appears on India Today in an ad.

Arvind Kejriwal has come under severe criticism for spending crores of money on advertisements but not enough to secure medical oxygen supply to hospitals. The user shares the pictures while mentioning the time when it was captured.

The first was captured at 9.56 a.m. and was shared on social media much later. The next came at 10.27 a.m. The third was captured at 10.48 a.m. and subsequently, images were captured at 11.36 a.m., 12.27 p.m., 12.50 p.m. and 1.30 p.m.

In the afternoon, the most recent was captured at 3.47 p.m. There are several which were captured between 1.30 p.m. and 3.47 p.m. In total, the tally at present stands at 15 ads in 6 hours.

He continued to track the appearance of the ad on India Today, and it kept appearing with the same frequency. The ad appeared at 4:22 PM, 4:53 PM, 4:58 PM, 5:22 PM, 5:31 PM, 5:55 PM, 6:21 PM, 6:51 PM, 7:24 PM and 7:31 PM. It means, the ad appeared with the interval of 5-15 minutes on one channel only.

Another user noted that in a span of five minutes, Kejriwal ads had featured across five different news channels.

The Delhi Government has failed to set up a mechanism to collect oxygen from suppliers and deliver it to hospitals. It was rebuked in the Delhi High Court on Saturday where it was said that they believe their work is completed once oxygen is allotted and do not take any steps to collect the allocated oxygen.

The AAP Government in Delhi and Arvind Kejriwal also received criticism from all quarters for spending an exorbitant amount of money on advertisements instead of securing the supply of medical oxygen. On Saturday, he appealed to the Chief Ministers of other states to provide them with oxygen and was criticised for it by people on social media.

The user on social media in question appears to be making the point that while Delhi continues to suffer from an oxygen crisis, ads featuring Arvind Kejriwal continue to appear on India Today.

