A controversy has erupted in Jharkhand after Congress MLA Irfan Ansari performed puja at Baba Baidyanath Dham at Deoghar. BJP MP Dr Nishikant Dubey has demanded his immediate arrest under National Security Act (NSA). Notably, voting for Madhupur by-election will take place on April 17. Ansari has been actively campaigning for the Congress candidate Hafizul Hassan.

On April 14, Dr Dubey shared a photograph of Ansari in which he was seen performing puja at the temple. Dr Dubey wrote that he was feeling guilty that while he is MP from the region, Ansari tried to touch and defile the Jyotirlinga on the pretext of puja. He further added that at Macca, the entry of non-Muslims is prohibited. Similarly, in the Garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) of a Hindu temple, the entry of beef eaters is prohibited.

Replying to his allegations, Ansari claimed that he had been visiting Baidyanath Dham since his childhood. Every time there was an election, he visited the temple to take the blessings of Bhagwan Shiv. “I have been blessed by Bhole Baba and I have won. Who is Nishikant Dubey to stop me from entering the temple?” Ansari added.

Ansari also shared a video in which priests were chanting prayers. Though Congress MLA claimed he had visited the temple thousands of times, he seemed to be unaware of ‘jaikara’, which is one of the common forms of chanting after performing puja in any Shiva temple.

Dr Dubey and Ansari had a twitter spat a week ago

On April 7, the duo got into a Twitter war over inaugurating the newly constructed railway station in Godda. The online spat between the two erupted after Dr Dubey shared a notification that read that the inauguration of the new railway station in Godda would be done through video-conferencing by the central government.

Congress MLA Dr Irfan Ansari responded, saying that come what may the inauguration of the Godda railway station will happen at the hands of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. He said, “Stay on the ground. This is not Bhagalpur, it is Jharkhand. People here do not tolerate making false promises.”Dubey shot back and said that they will inaugurate the station from the ground while Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren will do it from the air.