Senior doctor in-charge of COVID-19 ward in Bhopal resigns after Congress leader and sidekick misbehave with him, hospital staff: Full details

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Congress leader P C Sharma along with a local corporator Guddu, can be seen misbehaving with a senior doctor Yogendra Shrivastav, a nodal officer in charge of the COVID-19 ward at JP Hospital, Bhopal. The doctor issued his resignation soon after being humiliated by the party leader and workers.

The Congress leader along with his party workers barged into the hospital after the death of a COVID-19 positive patient who was brought to the hospital in a critical condition with an SPO2 level below 30%. The hospital immediately provided primary treatment, however, could not admit the patient due to a shortage of ICU beds. The relatives of the patient were apprised of his condition and were also informed about a shortage of beds in the facility.

Soon after the patient’s demise, the Congress leader created a ruckus at the hospital and blamed the senior doctor for the death of the patient. The video went viral where a local corporator of the Congress party identified as Guddu can be heard yelling at the doctors alleging that they have made a joke of the severity of the situation.

Dr Rakesh Shrivastava a surgeon at JP Hospital informed PTI, “Our senior doctor Yogendra Shrivastava has resigned after some politicians misbehaved with him. A patient in a critical condition was admitted to the trauma ward this morning. Dr Yogendra told his family his condition was too critical. During treatment, he died, following which some politicians misbehaved with the doctor.”

The state’s Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also tweeted condemning the shameful act. He said in a tweet, “Today, the way some people treated the doctors and the staff …is very shameful. No person has any right to mistreat our doctors.”

आज भोपाल के जेपी अस्पताल में जिस प्रकार कुछ लोगों ने डॉक्टर्स और वहाँ मौजूद स्टाफ के साथ अभद्र व्यवहार किया, हंगामा खड़ा किया, वह बेहद शर्मनाक है। किसी भी व्यक्ति को हमारे डॉक्टर्स के साथ दुर्व्यवहार करने का कोई अधिकार नहीं है। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 10, 2021

“Our #CoronaWarriors have been constantly putting their lives at stake. I have appealed multiple times that all of us should unite, rise above politics and cooperate and boost their morale so that they serve the society better,” he added.

हमारे #CoronaWarriors लगातार अपनी जान दाँव पर लगाकर पीड़ित मानवता की सेवा में कार्यरत हैं। मैं स्वयं भी कई बार अपील कर चुका हूँ कि हम सभी को एकजुट होकर, राजनीति से ऊपर उठकर इन सभी का सहयोग करना चाहिए और इनका मनोबल बढ़ाना चाहिए ताकि वे और बेहतर तरीके से समाज की सेवा करें। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 10, 2021

The Chief Minister himself informed about the resignation of senior doctor Yongendra Shrivastav and criticized the unfortunate episode.

आज की घटना के कारण जेपी अस्पताल के एक वरिष्ठ चिकित्सक ने अत्यंत व्यथित होकर इस्तीफा तक सौंप दिया है। हम एक सभ्य समाज में रह रहे हैं, इस समय जब साथ मिलकर खड़े होने की ज़रूरत है, ऐसे में हंगामा करना न तो जनहित में है और न ही इससे #COVID19 का मुकाबला किया जा सकता है। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) April 10, 2021

New Indian Express when contacted Congress leader PC Sharma for his statement, he claimed, “A supporter of mine spoke loudly to the doctor following which I apologized to him. A patient of my constituency died this afternoon. In such circumstances won’t a sensitive person get angry? A poor patient is being asked to go to a private hospital, nobody is talking about this.”

A social media user shared the doctor’s video where he can be seen narrating the incident and informing that he no longer wishes to serve after being humiliated by the politicians. Fearing the repercussions, the doctor said that tomorrow the doctors and the staff can be attacked physically for incidences that are not in their control.

Here’ the video to the incident

The entire incident was recorded and uploaded on social media by a user which they went viral. Here’s what transpired.

This is the way they treat us,happened today while I was at duty ..In this video they are shouting at Dr.Yogendra Shrivastav Sir who is working day and night from past 1 year in Covid.He is the nodal officer incharge of Covid.He resigned today from his duties .. https://t.co/01FipRPQBR pic.twitter.com/TQTS8CbGAm — Ritika Pandey (@DrRitikaPandey) April 10, 2021

The senior doctor tendered his resignation immediately after the incident.

Madhya Pradesh under 60-hour lockdown

Madhya Pradesh has recorded 4,882 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. After the state witnessed a shortage of medical oxygen and crucial drug Remdesivir, used to treat corona patients, the state government has imposed a 60-hour lockdown since Friday 6 pm till Monday 6 am.

Addressing a virtual meeting of the Cabinet on the pandemic, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan assured that the oxygen supply in the state had been tripled and informed that one lakh Remdesivir injections will be made available every month.