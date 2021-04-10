WB polls: Babul Supriyo catches fake voter with gangster's mother's ID

On Saturday (April 10), singer-turned-BJP politician Babul Supriyo apprehended a woman who came to cast fake vote in the Brahmapur locality in the Tollygunge Vidhan Sabha constituency. The incident took place during the 4th phase of the State Legislative polls in West Bengal.

While speaking to the media, Babul Supriyo showed the voter ID card of the deceased mother of a history-sheeter and extortionist named Ullah. He informed that he had recovered the card from an elderly woman, who tried to cast vote in the name of Ullah’s deceased mother. A BJP polling agent, stationed at the booth, caught the woman red-handed. In doing so, the BJP worker faced threats of abduction directed at his son.

When Babul Supriyo learnt about the matter, the Presiding Officer (PO) informed that the woman had come to cast a false vote. The accused pleaded to the BJP MP that she was coerced into doing such a thing. In her defence, she claimed that she was poor and asked for his help. The woman, dressed in a green headscarf, was then escorted by Babul Supriyo to the police. Two other women intervened and claimed that she was ill and had low blood content in her body.

(Video Courtesy: Youtube/ Zee 24 Ghanta)

“She is very ill. There is no blood in her body…If anything happens to her, then, you will be responsible.,” yelled a woman. Minutes after she said this, the accused miraculously collapsed on the ground. The woman then picked up the fake voter ID. However, Babul Supriyo was successful in seizing the card back from her. A war of words broke out between the BJP leader and the two women.

Sensing an opportunity, one of the women tried to flee the scene. At about 2:35 minutes, Babul Supriyo stopped the woman, ‘Kaan dhoro (hold your ears)‘ You have come here to do hooliganism.’ The women were then seen leaving the chaotic scene in an auto. Several other women also threatened to file a case for harassment against the BJP MP. Babul Supriyo asked the crowd to call in female police officer so that the accused’s accomplice can be detained. By then, she too had ran away from the scene.

(Video Courtesy: Youtube/ ABP News)

Amidst chants of ‘Khela hobe’, one of the women claimed that the primary accused had a defect in her brain, had oxygen deficiency and blood loss. Soon, the police arrived at the scene and rescued Babul Supriyo safely. A large gathering of Trinamool Congress workers gathered at the spot. They alleged that chaos began in the area only after the arrival of Babul Supriyo.

The voting for the 4th phase of elections in West Bengal will take place on April 10 (Saturday) in the Northern districts of Cooch Behar and Jalpaiguri. In the Southern region, polling will be conducted in Hooghly, Howrah, and South 24 Parganas districts. The results will be declared on May 2.