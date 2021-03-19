Friday, March 19, 2021
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Watch: BJP MP Babul Supriyo harassed by TMC mob led by Wasim Ahmed at Kolkata’s Bhawanipore

In videos shared by Babul Supriyo, who happens to be the BJP candidate from Tollygunge, a short distance away from Bhawanipore, a raucous mob of TMC workers gathered around his car.

OpIndia Staff
Babul Supriyo harassed by Trinamool workers at Balwant Singh Dhaba in Bhawanipore
Video screengrab
3

BJP MP Babul Supriyo said that he was harassed by TMC workers when he stopped at Balwant Singh Dhaba in Bhawanipore for a cup of tea after a day of campaigning in Kolkata ahead of the assembly elections in the state. He said that the mob of Trinamool karyakartas were led by Wasim Ahmed.

In videos shared by Babul Supriyo, who happens to be the BJP candidate from Tollygunge, a short distance away from Bhawanipore, a raucous mob of TMC workers gathered around his car. When Supriyo got down to talk to them and politely ask them to not indulge in such conduct, they began to chant ‘Khela hobe’ (Let the games begin), TMC’s campaign slogan.

Babul Surpiyo can be seen to reason with the TMC mob but they refused to heed his politeness. The BJP MP said that there was the risk that a clash might erupt even if he chose to drive off from the area but he feared that cadres of political parties might embroil in a fight and end up injured.

The TMC mob, nevertheless, got into his face and invaded his personal space in an effort to intimidate the BJP leader. But Supriyo remained undaunted and emphasised that it will not be good for anyone if sons of Bengal end up injured.

Afterwards, Supriyo got into his car and left the area. Bhawanipore is Mamata Banerjee’s current constituency and is a Trinamool bastion.

West Bengal is heating up with elections set to begin on the 27th of March. The elections will occur over eight phases and end on the 29th of April.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

