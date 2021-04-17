A Jalandhar based Christian godman and self-styled faith healer has been accused of cheating a family on the pretext of curing their daughter of cancer. Pastor Balwinder Singh allegedly duped the distressed family to a tune of Rs 80,000. He also reportedly tricked the family into converting to Christianity under the pretext of healing.

The matter came to the fore when the victim family approached the SSP office with a complaint against the Christian healer after they lost their kin to the deadly disease.

In what transpired, Shubham Pandit and his mother went to Jalandhar to meet Pastor Balwinder in a bid to cure Pandit’s sister of cancer. Pandit said that one of Singh’s disciples who met him in Mumbai told him that the Pastor had powers to cure any disease. Therefore, Pandit agreed to meet the Pastor for which he travelled to the Tajpur village church.

Pastor Balwinder Singh at first demanded Rs 1 lakh from treating Shubham Pandit’s ailing sister. Later, the Pastor settled at Rs 80,000. “After making us stay here for 12 days, the pastor gave us oil and water. He termed it holy water. He forcefully converted our religion as well. Neither my sister could be saved nor our money was given back,” rued Pandit.

Pastor Balwinder Singh is a Christian godman and self-styled faith Christian healer based in Jalandhar, Punjab.

Pastor Balwinder Singh’s Facebook page

He has posted several ‘healing’ videos on his Facebook page.

In one video shared by the ‘healer’ two years ago, he claims of immediately healing a broken arm of a woman with his healing powers.

Meanwhile, the Lambra Police Station SHO (Station House Officer) has issued a statement acknowledging receiving the complaint. He confirmed that the investigations in the case are currently underway.

Read- Christian priest with self-proclaimed supernatural powers to heal others admitted to hospital for viral fever