Even as the hospitals in Delhi are facing a severe crisis of oxygen due to the failure of the Arvind Kejriwal govt to lift the oxygen allotted to it from plants in other states, today afternoon fake news was circulated on social media that AIIMS in Delhi closed its emergency ward due to shortage of oxygen. CPIML leader Kavita Krishnan led the spread of the fake news, who posted a thread on Twitter on the imaginary situation at the premier health institution.

Kavita Krishnan, and countless other social media users posted on Twitter that the AIIMS Delhi has closed the emergency ward due to shortage of oxygen. Kid activist Licypriya Kangujam also tweeted the same, but later she deleted the tweet.

But the fake news was busted soon as the director of AIIMS himself informed that there is no shortage of oxygen in the institute. Talking to NDTV, AIIMS Delhi director Dr Randeep Guleria said that there is no shortage of oxygen in all the centres of the institute, including the emergency and trauma centre at the main institute campus.

#NDTVExclusive | "No shortage of oxygen as far as AIIMS is concerned": Dr Randeep Guleria, Director, AIIMS, Delhi#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/K52MBcMdWk — NDTV (@ndtv) April 24, 2021

Dr Guleria said that as the number of patients in the emergency ward has increased, they are having to do some readjustments to accommodate them. The number of oxygen outlet points was being increased at the emergency ward due to the increased number of points, and due to this adjustment, the emergency ward had stopped taking new patients for around one hour, which was resumed after the work was complete. However, this temporary stoppage in was interpreted as closing the entire ward due to lack of oxygen.

It may be noted that if AIIMS was facing shortage of oxygen, they would not have added more outlet points in the emergency ward, as it will increase the consumption of the gas. It means that the institute has sufficient supply of medical oxygen, unlike most private hospitals in the capital city.

But as the AIIMS Director informed, there is no shortage of oxygen in the institute as the left-liberals claiming on social media.