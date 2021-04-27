The fourth phase of India’s COVID-19 vaccination drive will start taking registrations from 12 a.m. on April 28. In the fourth phase of the vaccination drive, everyone from 18 and above stands eligible to get the vaccine. People eligible for the vaccination can register themselves on the CoWin platform.

All citizens aged 18+ will be eligible for vaccination under Phase 3 of the world's #LargestVaccineDrive starting May 1, 2021. Registration will start from 00:00 on 28 April 2021 via the #CoWIN platform and the Aarogya Setu app. #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/5SMj1G6Cji — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 27, 2021

A few days back, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has informed via a tweet that the registration for citizens above 18 years of age will open on the Cowin platform on April 28.

On April 19, the government of India has announced that anyone from 18 years to 45 years of age can get the Covid-19 vaccine in phase three of the Largest Vaccination Drive in the world. The government allowed the vaccine manufacturers to supply 50% of the products directly to state and private players. Notably, the union government will provide vaccines only to those who are above 45 years of age. Those who are between 18-45 years of age will get the vaccination from their respective states or private players.