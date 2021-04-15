A year after the Chinese coronavirus pandemic started, Delhi is now gripped into the fourth and massive wave of infections. On Thursday, as situation appeared to be getting way out of hand, Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government has announced ‘weekend curfew’ in the national capital. Subsequently, netizens have unleashed a flood of self-deprecating jokes as coping mechanism as the country struggles with the pandemic.

Mall are amongst the places that will remain shut over the weekends. However, since most cinema halls are also located inside malls, netizens wondered how will letting cinema halls work at 30% capacity work out.

full blackmailing collection opportunity by aaptards — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) April 15, 2021

People had a lot of questions on how will they come for movie amid the curfew where non-essential travels are prohibited.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has a penchant for films and has time and again given movie reviews on Twitter. However, since the pandemic, he has not been able to do so.

Sirji can never close cinema halls….

He stopped reviewing movies after people started bashing him on twitter but that doesn't mean he has stopped watching movies… pic.twitter.com/ElN5NFtv9y — The Wolvebean (@Wolvebean) April 15, 2021

Netizens also pointed out how he might be missing his old hobby.

Many were also upset how they have been fooled by the promises made by AAP government.

Ek bhi bed khaali nahi milegi. Ye lagatar jhoot bol raha hai. Mohalla clinic ke naam par sabse bada scam kiya h isne. https://t.co/mEoixkY66z — Faad Dunga BC (@naalaYUCK) April 15, 2021

Many even alleged that the govt may be getting money for keeping some businesses running while in ‘curfew’.

Gyms closed because he won’t get any paisa from there, but cinema halls open because he gets paisa.. 😂🤷🏻‍♂️ — Maithun (@Being_Humor) April 15, 2021

Delhi is the second state after Maharashtra to impose ‘curfew’ in a bid to curb Chinese coronavirus that has gone unhinged in past few weeks. Now the Centre has stepped in to reactivate the DRDO established COVID-19 facilities in national capital to help cope with the overburdened healthcare system.

Delhi currently has over 50,000 active cases in the state. Curfew passes to be issued to those rendering essential services. Malls, gyms, spas and auditoriums to be closed for the weekend. Cinemas halls to operate at 30% capacity only. People will not be allowed to dine-in restaurants, only home deliveries permitted