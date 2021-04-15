Thursday, April 15, 2021
Updated:

As Kejriwal govt announces 'weekend curfew' to curb pandemic, netizens resort to self deprecating humour as coping mechanism

Delhi currently has over 50,000 active coronavirus cases in the state.

OpIndia Staff
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (image courtesy: thenewsminute.com)
3

A year after the Chinese coronavirus pandemic started, Delhi is now gripped into the fourth and massive wave of infections. On Thursday, as situation appeared to be getting way out of hand, Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government has announced ‘weekend curfew’ in the national capital. Subsequently, netizens have unleashed a flood of self-deprecating jokes as coping mechanism as the country struggles with the pandemic.

Mall are amongst the places that will remain shut over the weekends. However, since most cinema halls are also located inside malls, netizens wondered how will letting cinema halls work at 30% capacity work out.

People had a lot of questions on how will they come for movie amid the curfew where non-essential travels are prohibited.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has a penchant for films and has time and again given movie reviews on Twitter. However, since the pandemic, he has not been able to do so.

Netizens also pointed out how he might be missing his old hobby.

Many were also upset how they have been fooled by the promises made by AAP government.

Many even alleged that the govt may be getting money for keeping some businesses running while in ‘curfew’.

Delhi is the second state after Maharashtra to impose ‘curfew’ in a bid to curb Chinese coronavirus that has gone unhinged in past few weeks. Now the Centre has stepped in to reactivate the DRDO established COVID-19 facilities in national capital to help cope with the overburdened healthcare system.

Delhi currently has over 50,000 active cases in the state. Curfew passes to be issued to those rendering essential services. Malls, gyms, spas and auditoriums to be closed for the weekend. Cinemas halls to operate at 30% capacity only. People will not be allowed to dine-in restaurants, only home deliveries permitted

delhi weekend curfew, delhi curfew, delhi coronavirus
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

Read all the latest news

