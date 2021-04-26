Monday, April 26, 2021
Home News Reports Delhi Police refutes allegations that it is clamping down on 'volunteers who are amplifying...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Delhi Police refutes allegations that it is clamping down on ‘volunteers who are amplifying resource information’ on COVID crisis

Copy-paste toolkit gang and social media influencers come together to spread falsehood about Delhi Police amid coronavirus pandemic

OpIndia Staff
Delhi Police calls out misinformation against it from social media influencers
1

As Delhi struggles under the fourth wave of Chinese coronavirus, a new wave of fake news and falsehoods is being created on social media by Modi-hating ‘influencers’.

Delhi-lawyer and columnist Dushyant on Sunday tweeted that multiple people have reached out to him claiming that Delhi Police is ‘hounding’ them and asking them to shut down their WhatsApp groups and other crowdsourcing efforts amid the pandemic.

Dushant’s tweet

Dushyant is a very vocal Rahul Gandhi and Congress supporter.

He was joined by NDTV’s Gargi Rawat Ansari who questioned whether Delhi Police is acting against these ‘volunteers’ because they are providing scarce resources, thereby casting aspersions that Delhi Police is trying to hamper relief efforts of ‘volunteers’.

Gargi Rawat Ansari’s tweet

Gargi Rawat Ansari is married to Yusuf Ahmad Ansari, the great-grandson of former Congress President Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari. Notorious gangster Mukhtar Ansari who was recently brought to UP from Punjab is also one of her close relatives through marriage.

Similar messages were shared with unverifiable claims where their ‘friends’ claimed their WhatsApp relief group was ‘dismantled’.

Tweet alleging a ‘WhatsApp group dismantled’ on Delhi Police order

More people had replied to the tweet accusing Delhi Police of cracking down on volunteers last year as well during the migrant crisis after Kejriwal govt ran buses to UP border while the inter-state movement was prohibited.

Tweet alleging Delhi Police of arresting people distributing meals to migrants in 2020

It is imperative to note here that none of these claims were supported by evidence.

Soon, copy-paste toolkit gang got activated and similar messages started floating on social media.

Tweet copied from Dushyant

One Twitter user ‘Piku’ tweeted the same thing as Dushyant.

Piku

@risingsurbhi is an AAP social media worker and is followed by various AAP leaders.

More such messages

Many social media users spread such messages on various platforms claiming that Delhi Police is forcing ‘volunteers’ to shut down the coordinating activities.

Here are some more tweets by influencers making similar claims about Delhi Police.

Kisse Kahaniyaan tweet

Kisse Kahaniyaan has over 4,400 followers on Twitter and is followed by many influential Twitter users, politicians, political activists and journalists.

Kisse Kahaniyaan followers

As one can see, many Congress leaders and supporters are following this influential account.

Kakul’s tweet

Similarly, Kakul Prasher is also followed by many politicians, journalists and activists.

People who follow Kakul

The Delhi Police, however, has refuted these allegations.

Delhi Police said that it takes strong objection to such motivated, unverified and unsubstantiated allegations that Delhi Police has asked volunteers to stop amplifying resource information. Delhi Police also added how they have also been on their toes helping with oxygen supply and other essentials amid the coronavirus crisis and such misinformation campaign will not deter them from continuing to do the good work.

Fake news and hoax: Influencers spread conspiracy theory

On Saturday, the government of India had to step in and ask Twitter to remove false, malicious and misleading tweets regarding the coronavirus pandemic. Filmmakers like Vinod Kapri and Swara Bhaskar starrer Anarkali of Arrah director Avinash Das had resorted to share old, unrelated pictures or pictures of different locations which could have led to a panic-like situation. Similarly, political activist like Hansraj Meena had used his influence to amplify that coronavirus is a hoax and conspiracy and that the illness does not exist.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsdelhi police whatsapp, delhi police closes whatsapp groups, delhi police whatsapp volunteer
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Delhi Police refutes allegations that it is clamping down on ‘volunteers who are amplifying resource information’ on COVID crisis

OpIndia Staff -
Copy-paste toolkit gang and social media influencers come together to spread falsehood about Delhi Police amid coronavirus pandemic
Government and Policy

After massive criticism and NSA-level talks, USA lifts export ban over vaccine raw material needed by SII

OpIndia Staff -
The US govt has finally decided to lift the embargo over the critical raw material and send them for manufacture of Covishield at the earliest.

Yogi govt to bear cost of COVID treatment in private hospitals under Ayushman Bharat

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"No patient should be deprived of the treatment," Yogi Adityanath said.

Congress party continues propaganda against Indian vaccine makers, invents another fake scam to allege they will earn more profit than Reliance Industries

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress claimed that Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech will earn ₹1,11,100 crore from vaccine sale, almost 4 times of Reliance profit

Fact-Check: Does Kejriwal’s ad now appear on PornHub? Netizens declare it ‘shocking if true!’

News Reports Anurag -
A screenshot of Kejriwal's ad playing on Pornhub is making rounds on Twitter. However, our investigation showed it was fake.

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary, who played Lord Ram in TV series, to open 1000 bed hospitals in Patna and Lucknow

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Earlier in January, he had taken to social media to say that he will be making a generous contribution for the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya.

Recently Popular

Government and Policy

Arvind Kejriwal set up only 1 out of 8 oxygen plants for which Modi govt sanctioned funds through PM CARES in December 2020: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi HC slammed both the Delhi government and the central government due to the oxygen crisis in the National Capital.
Read more
News Reports

Arvind Kejriwal spent Rs 150 crore on ads in the first 3 months of 2021, RTI reveals

OpIndia Staff -
The AAP government spent an average of Rs 1.67 crore daily on ads and publicity amid the second wave of coronavirus.
Read more
News Reports

Fact-Check: Does Kejriwal’s ad now appear on PornHub? Netizens declare it ‘shocking if true!’

Anurag -
A screenshot of Kejriwal's ad playing on Pornhub is making rounds on Twitter. However, our investigation showed it was fake.
Read more
Media

Purported letter by Times Now employees accuses channel of going soft on Kejriwal due to ads, channel rubbishes letter as malicious

OpIndia Staff -
Employees at Times Now have written to Times Group MD Vineet Jain to register their anguish about the coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in Delhi.
Read more
Social Media

From calling COVID pandemic a hoax to sharing unrelated image of burning pyres to panic mongering: Here are some tweets Govt of India got...

OpIndia Staff -
Government of India on Saturday asked Twitter to remove such problematic posts from its platform, lest it lead to a dangerous situation.
Read more
News Reports

Hindu priest Sri Krishna Bhat of Hampi Badavi Linga temple passes away. Here is how he served Sanatan Dharma

OpIndia Staff -
Unlike other priests, Sri Krishna Bhat was often seen climbing the 3-metre long Shivalinga and clearing the flowers offered to the deity the previous day.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,133FansLike
532,999FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com