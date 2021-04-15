Thursday, April 15, 2021
Home Variety Satire As ESPN goes for gender-neutral terms, here is how Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals...
SportsCricketEditor's picksVarietySatire
Updated:

As ESPN goes for gender-neutral terms, here is how Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match commentary may read like

The woke culture has gone wild in Cricket.

Sandeep Kadian
ESPN goes woke, tries to change rules of 'Gentleman's game'
7

On April 15, ESPN CricInfo decided to go woke and do away with terms that identify players by their gender to make it a more ‘inclusive’ game even if all players playing that particular game are of the same gender. While it appeared like a comic-relief in times of pandemic, ESPN meant it in all seriousness. The following shows what the future of commentary (or is it compersontary now?) looks like:

Welcome to the 7th match of the Global Premier League (linking a cricket tournament involving players from around the world to one country gives rise to toxic nationalism so we have decided to replace Indian from the name) between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

Before we begin our coverage, it is important to remember that everyone is a winner, so the result of the match is totally irrelevant.

Now then, people’s representatives (because Captain represents a figure of authority and can give rise to authoritarianism, we have decided to stop using that term) from Rajasthan and Delhi are out in the middle with the coin to check what does the coin want (toss is an offensive term as it is linked to throwing someone up in the air and hurting them).

To aid the 2 people’s representatives in their quest, there is a public service official (calling an individual referee implies he has the power to make all decisions in case of a dispute, only a people’s court can be the true referee, hence we refrain from using that term). 

Ideally, all 11 players from each team should have been out there to see the coin’s choice, to promote inclusiveness, but Cricket hasn’t yet reached the 21st Century. 

So the 2 people’s representatives, Rishabh and Sanju are ready (we can’t spell out their full names as it can give rise to religious and caste issues if people find out about their full names, we will only work on a first name basis from now on). Using a coin to decide how the match will begin is a little bit too capitalist, going forward, teams should be allowed to bat or bowl based on their feelings.

If they feel they want to bat first, they should be allowed to do so, and if they feel they want to bowl first, they should do the same. If both teams feel the same way, then there is no way to distinguish between them, and everyone should be declared the winner.

Anyway, moving on with the coin’s choice, it is Sanju sending the coin on its journey, and Rishabh calls Heads, which is a little bit problematic. Just because the head is higher than a tail in any animal, it shows Rishabh’s preference for the higher classes, and ignores the lower classes completely. Rishabh needs to curb his capitalist tendencies if he wants to become a good cricketer.

The coin lands on Heads – of course it does, the coin is anyways a product of capitalism – and Rishabh decides to bat first.

Our algorithm has found out that our commentary is approaching 500 words, where we must take a commercial break, though we take this break to be inclusive to people who have short attention span. Our commentary will be back on a new page when the match begins.

Thanks for reading, people.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termscricket gender neutral words, gender neutral espn, espn woke, espn wicket, espn cricket news, espncrickinfo
Sandeep Kadian
Sports, Satire, Politics, Golgappa.

Related Articles

Trending now

Satire

As ESPN goes for gender-neutral terms, here is how Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals match commentary may read like

Sandeep Kadian -
The 'Gentleman's Game' is no longer one as gentleman is not an inclusive term and it offends those who put pronouns in Twitter bios.
News Reports

Majnu Ka Tila: Kejriwal govt abandons destitute Pakistani Hindu refugee, ‘Seva Bharati’ provides helping hand

OpIndia Staff -
RSS and Seva Bharti are providing a helping hand to Pakistani Hindu refugees at Majnu ka Tila camp.

ESPN goes woke, to include gender-neutral cricket terms ‘batter’ instead of ‘batsman’ and ‘Player of The Match’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
ESPN Cricinfo writer Sreshth Shah has informed that the portal will now replace the term 'Batsman' with 'Batter', and 'Man of the Match' will now be 'Player of The Match'.

TMC’s Mahua Moitra claims wishing Hindus on Hindu new year is ‘radicalisation’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While Moitra wanted to paint everyone who was celebrating the Hindu new year as 'radical', the hate for Hindus was actually more evident in her tweet.

Political opposition amid pandemic has become so devoid of humanity that Modi haters now want Gujaratis dead

Opinions Nirwa Mehta -
One would've thought the pandemic would have humbled a few people and made them kinder, but then, 'liberals' would rather dance on dead bodies of Gujaratis if it shows 'Modi failed'

Chhattisgarh: Families of deceased COVID-19 patients will now have to pay Rs. 2,500 for “storage” and “carriage” of the bodies

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
After fixing rates for treating moderate, severe, very serious COVID-19 patients, Chhattisgarh introduces dead body handling charges

Recently Popular

World

Mayor Sadiq Khan vows to bring the Indian Premier League to London to boost his reelection chances: Details

OpIndia Staff -
London mayor Sadiq Khan promises to bring the Indian Premier League to the British capital as part of his reelection campaign.
Read more
World

CNN staffer reveals to Project Veritas spy how they ran pro-Biden propaganda to get Donald Trump out of office

OpIndia Staff -
CNN Technical Director Charlie Chester went on five Tinder dates with the Project Veritas spy where he ended up making the damning revelations.
Read more
News Reports

Missionaries converted over 1 lakh people amidst the pandemic, claims to have planted more churches than all the 25 years of their work in...

OpIndia Staff -
Missionaries claim they used the distress faced by poor people during the lockdown to convert them to Christianity and build more churches
Read more
News Reports

COVID-19 outbreak: Maharashtra to get 100 MT oxygen from Ambani owned Reliance’s Jamnagar plant

OpIndia Staff -
Urban development minister Eknath Shinde said that Maharashtra will receive 100 MT of oxygen supply from Reliance's Jamnagar plant
Read more
News Reports

What happened in Chhabra after Hindu man was stabbed by Muslim men: Call for peace, attack on a Hindu the next day and more

Anurag -
On April 12, the administration extended curfew for one more day at Chhabra, Baran district in Rajasthan after the communal riot
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

OpIndia Exclusive: Tata Communications suffers data leak, hackers claim to have sold access to company’s servers, over 50GB data still up for sale

Anurag -
As per two posts by hackers on a hackers' forum, they have gained access to Tata Communications servers and sold them.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
529,151FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com