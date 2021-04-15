Thursday, April 15, 2021
Updated:

ESPN goes woke, to include gender-neutral cricket terms ‘batter’ instead of ‘batsman’ and ‘Player of The Match’

There are Twitter users pointing out that there are different teams for women and men, and women's cricket already use terms like 'Woman of The Match' and 'Batswoman'.

OpIndia Staff
ESPN Cricinfo to replace cricket terms with 'gender neutral' words
Images via ESPN Crininfo and ETFO Voice
3

Sreshth Shah, a writer and correspondent for ESPN Cricinfo has announced that the portal will henceforth use only gender neutral terms in cricket matches, on-site coverage and during their coverage too.

For example, the term ‘Batsman’ will be replaced with ‘Batter’, and ‘Man of the Match’ will now be ‘Player of The Match’.

Twitter users, however, responded in kind to the woke, gender-neutral announcement with very creative suggestions.

A Twitter handle named ikjasho asked why ESPN is offending bats by using the term ‘Batter’. Indeed, cricketing terms and tools should not be offensive to specific animals, especially the ones that are connected with the Wuhan.., sorry, city/country-unspecific Coronavirus.

Twitter users are so woke that no amount of wokeness displayed by ESPN can out-woke them. ‘Eminent Intellectual’ condemned the half-woke decision and demanded that cricket can not be fully gender neutral until they change the highly toxic shape of bats, stumps and balls, all asserting toxic masculinity and inspired by male genitalia.

‘Netaji’ pointed out how most cricketing terms are toxic and un-woke. He suggested a few more changes, like changing ‘Straight Drive’ (highly toxic, homophobic term) to ‘Non-binary Pansexual Drive’.

There are Twitter users pointing out that there are different teams for women and men, and women’s cricket already uses terms like ‘Woman of The Match’ and ‘Batswoman’, but true wokeness dictates that women-specific terms are as toxic as men-specific terms. Only Gender-neutrality can save this toxic, heterosexual world.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

ESPN goes woke, to include gender-neutral cricket terms 'batter' instead of 'batsman' and 'Player of The Match'

