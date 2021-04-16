Facebook is now censoring articles from both the New York Post and the Daily Mail, which detail the controversial real estate buying-binge of BLM co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors. Khan-Cullors purchased a total of four luxury houses valued at $3.4 million in the U.S. Khan-Cullors, who is a self-described Marxist, came under fire recently for purchasing a property worth $1.4 million in a predominantly white neighborhood.

However, criticisms of her were censored on Twitter, with Twitter locking accounts of people who shared reports revealing Khan-Cullors’ exorbitant purchase. Now, an error message from Facebook greets any user who wishes to share either the New York Post article or the Daily Mail article, about Khan-Cullors’ multiple property purchases.

“Your post couldn’t be shared, because this link goes against our Community Standards,” the error message says when any attempt is made to post the article link on the social media platform.

“This content was removed for violating our privacy and personal information policy,” said Facebook in a statement to Tucker Carlson Tonight on Fox News.

The New York Post also reports on the criticism that Khan-Cullors’ received from fellow activists on the news of her property purchases going public. Hawk Newsome, the head of Black Lives Matter Greater New York City, which is not affiliated with Khan-Cullors’ Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation (BLMGNF), called for “an independent investigation” to find out how the BLM global network spends the money it raises through donations.

“If you go around calling yourself a socialist, you have to ask how much of her own personal money is going to charitable causes,” he said. “It’s really sad because it makes people doubt the validity of the movement and overlook the fact that it’s the people that carry this movement.”

The BLMGNF has issued a statement clarifying that the funds Khan-Cullors used to purchase lavish real estate properties did not come from BLMGNF funds. The foundation also made the bizarre claim that articles reporting on Khan-Cullors’ spending spree were somehow contributing to “a tradition of terror by white supremacists”.

Patrisse Cullors is the Executive Director of Black Lives Matter Global NetworkFoundation (BLMGNF). She serves in this role in a volunteer capacity and does not receive a salary or benefits. pic.twitter.com/w43HJOdg2f — Black Lives Matter (@Blklivesmatter) April 13, 2021

Khan-Cullors is a self-described Marxist, stating in a December 2020 video that she believes in Marxism.

“I do believe in Marxism. It’s a philosophy that I learned really early on in my organizing career. We were taught to learn about the systems that were criticizing capitalism. We were taught to understand why there were philosophies that were criticizing capitalism. I’m working on making sure that people don’t suffer. I’m working to make sure people don’t go hungry,” Khan-Cullors says in the video.

It is to be noted that a similar article detailing Khan-Cullors’ real estate purchases from Black Enterprise, a black-owned media company that covers black-owned businesses, was allowed to be shared by Facebook users.

This new wave of censorship marks an escalation from Big Tech companies in their war against Free Speech and Expression. Just last month, Facebook censored Lara Trump interviewing her father-in-law and former U.S. Prez Donald Trump, drawing criticism from conservative voices.

In October 2020, Twitter censored the New York Post from reporting an accurate news story about Hunter Biden. Last month, Twitter CEO admitted that his platform made a “total mistake” by barring users from sharing The NY Post’s bombshell news report about Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s emails.