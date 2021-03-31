Wednesday, March 31, 2021
Home World Facebook removes Donald Trump's interview with his daughter in law Lara Trump
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Facebook removes Donald Trump’s interview with his daughter in law Lara Trump

Earlier this month, Trump had hinted that he will launch his own social media platform after being deplatformed from all social media apps.

OpIndia Staff
Donald Trump with daughter in law Lara Trump
1

Social media giant Facebook on Wednesday removed the video of former US President Donald Trump with his daughter in law Lara Trump. Facebook cited that the video was removed because it would remove any content in the voice of Donald Trump.

Ex US President Donald Trump was permanently banned across social media platforms after the Capitol Hill siege in January this year. As reported by Fox News, Lara Trump, a Fox News contributor took to Instagram to share image of herself with her father in law and urged her followers to join them.

However, Trump officials were informed by Facebook that any content posted on Facebook and Instagram in Donald Trump’s voice is currently not allowed on either of the platforms. These include new posts of Trump speaking. Facebook also warned that the post “will be removed if posted, resulting in additional limitations on accounts that posted it.”

The interview was posted on Lara’s Facebook page, but it was promptly removed.

“We are reaching out to let you know that we removed content from Lara Trump’s Facebook Page that featured President Trump speaking,” the Facebook employee wrote. “In line with the block we placed on Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, further content posted in the voice of Donald Trump will be removed and result in additional limitations on the accounts,” Facebook employee wrote to Lara in an email.

Earlier this month, Trump had hinted that he will launch his own social media platform after being deplatformed from all social media apps.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termstrump facebook, lara trump, lara trump interview donald trump, fox news lara trump
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Facebook removes Donald Trump’s interview with his daughter in law Lara Trump

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier this month, Trump had hinted that he will launch his own social media platform after being deplatformed from all social media apps.
News Reports

Mamata Banerjee concedes she can’t defeat BJP alone, writes to 15 opposition leaders to come together for ‘united and effective struggle against BJP’

OpIndia Staff -
In a final bid to clinch victory, Mamata Banerjee tries to get the opposition together to fight against BJP

‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’: Only 3 crore rural households had piped water in 72 years, 4 crore rural water connections given in the...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The ‘Har Ghar Nal Se Jal’ scheme has provided tapped water to 4 crore rural households, which is almost 20% more than the target

Actor Ajaz Khan claims innocence as he is sent to 3-day police remand in a drug probe

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The NCB officials say Ajaz Khan was a part of narcotics peddler Shadab Shaikh's Batata drug syndicate

TMC’s Mahua Moitra mocks Mamata Banerjee’s caste, calls Brahmins “Chotiwala Rakshasa”

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Many Twitter users took issue with Mahua Moitra's tweet, discerning it as "Hinduphobic" and "Anti-Brahmin".

Step aside, ‘Kaun Jaat Ho’, Prashant Kishor’s new toolkit is all about ‘Gotra’

Politics Akshita Bhadauria -
In a political landscape where caste politics play bigger roles than development, there is a new entrant: Gotra

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mob barges into Machhindranath temple and chants ‘Allahu Akbar’ to disrupt aarti, reports Shiv Sena mouthpiece: Know the story behind viral video

Jinit Jain -
A mob of 50-60 Muslim mob burst into the Machhindranath temple and tried to stop Hindu devotees from performing the annual aarti.
Read more
News Reports

‘Picking up broom and cleaning will not make you less of a Darbari’: Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja’s wife urges men to help women in household...

OpIndia Staff -
Rivaba Jadeja's appeal to men to help women in household chores has not gone too well with some people.
Read more
Entertainment

NCB arrests Ajaz Khan, who said he will keep Quran above Constitution, in connection with Bollywood drug nexus investigation

OpIndia Staff -
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has taken actor Ajaz Khan into its custody in the Bollywood drug nexus investigation.
Read more
News Reports

Ajaz Khan, who has now been arrested by NCB, had mocked Arnab Goswami after he spoke about the Bollywood drug nexus case

OpIndia Staff -
Ajaz Khan was arrested by the NCB earlier today in connection with its investigation into the Bollywood drug nexus.
Read more
News Reports

Forest officer had threatened with SC/ST Act: All you need to know about death of Maharashtra’s ‘Lady Singham’ and her suicide note

OpIndia Staff -
Forest Range Officer Dipali Chavan-Mohite, 28, who has accused IFS officer Shivkumar of sexual harassment and torture in her suicide note, was 5-months pregnant at the time of her death.
Read more
News Reports

What IMA President thinks: Using hospitals to convert to Christianity, contempt for Hinduism, seeing COVID as a ‘silver lining’ because of conversions and more

Jinit Jain -
IMA president Dr JA Jayalal expressed his desire to use hospitals and medical colleges to convert people to Christianity.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,052FansLike
526,633FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com