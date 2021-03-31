Facebook removes Donald Trump’s interview with his daughter in law Lara Trump

Social media giant Facebook on Wednesday removed the video of former US President Donald Trump with his daughter in law Lara Trump. Facebook cited that the video was removed because it would remove any content in the voice of Donald Trump.

Ex US President Donald Trump was permanently banned across social media platforms after the Capitol Hill siege in January this year. As reported by Fox News, Lara Trump, a Fox News contributor took to Instagram to share image of herself with her father in law and urged her followers to join them.

However, Trump officials were informed by Facebook that any content posted on Facebook and Instagram in Donald Trump’s voice is currently not allowed on either of the platforms. These include new posts of Trump speaking. Facebook also warned that the post “will be removed if posted, resulting in additional limitations on accounts that posted it.”

The interview was posted on Lara’s Facebook page, but it was promptly removed.

“We are reaching out to let you know that we removed content from Lara Trump’s Facebook Page that featured President Trump speaking,” the Facebook employee wrote. “In line with the block we placed on Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, further content posted in the voice of Donald Trump will be removed and result in additional limitations on the accounts,” Facebook employee wrote to Lara in an email.

Earlier this month, Trump had hinted that he will launch his own social media platform after being deplatformed from all social media apps.