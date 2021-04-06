Yesterday, an 18-year-old girl from Pilkhuwa was thrown into the Gangnahar canal in Dasna Mussoorie after being stabbed with a knife by her estranged friend, as per a report in Amar Ujala. The accused—Amaan Malik, with the help of his friend Shaadab, kidnapped the girl at knifepoint and brought her from Pilkhuwa to Dasna—where after an altercation they stabbed the girl with a knife and threw her in Gangnahar.

She was reportedly stabbed before being thrown into Gangnahar. However, she was rescued after people in the vicinity heard her cries for help. As people started to gather near Gangnahar to pull her out, the accused escaped from the spot. She was subsequently rescued from Gangnahar and taken to the hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment.

थाना मसूरी क्षेत्र में कल दिनांक 05 -4- 21 में हुई घटना के संबंध में पुलिस अधीक्षक ग्रामीण की वीडियो बाईट। pic.twitter.com/ePChAX0GeV — GHAZIABAD POLICE (@ghaziabadpolice) April 6, 2021

The police registered a case of attempt to murder after the girl’s mother filed a complaint against the accused. Hours after the incident, the two accused—Amaan and his friend Saadab—were arrested by the police.

According to the uncle of the 18-year-old student, about two years ago, the girl met Amaan Malik, who worked at a shop along the canal. Gradually the two became friends. Family members claim that the girl had stopped talking to Amaan for about two months. He had tried many times to approach the girl and talk to her, but she refused. Her uncle said Amaan and his friend Shaadab intercepted the girl when she had gone to the market on Monday.

The girl was then taken towards the railway road on the pretext of having a private conversation. There, Amaan talked to the girl for about 10 minutes. His friend, Shaadab also stood beside them during their conversation.

Amaan and Saadab had kidnapped the girl at knifepoint

Family members claim Amaan kept pressuring the girl to talk but she did not relent. Following this, Amaan gestured towards Shaadab who kidnapped the girl at the knifepoint. She was then taken to Dasna Gangnahar. The duo tried to have a conversation with the girl. However, before the girl could make sense of anything, Shaadab caught hold of her hand and Amaan started stabbing her with a knife. The student kept screaming for help, even as Amaan kept stabbing her.

The girl tried to get herself free from Shaadab’s grip, but could not succeed. Hearing the screams of the girl, a passer-by created a noise that spooked the accused. As people started gathering at the spot, Amaan and his accomplice Shaadab fled from the area, but not before throwing the girl into Gangnahar. The person who was in the vicinity rescued the girl from the canal with the help of passers-by, after which the police was informed. The police took the girl to Dasna CHC, from where she was shifted to the MMG District Hospital.

The family said their daughter had stopped talking to Amaan after she sensed his behaviour and actions to be suspicious. She, therefore, severed all ties with him and stopped talking to him altogether.

A year ago, she stopped talking to Amaan. At that time, the accused Amaan had threatened her that she and her family would face dire consequences if she did not resume her friendship with him. Cowed by his threat, the girl grudgingly started talking with Amaan again. However, a couple of months ago, the girl again stopped talking to him.

According to the medical examiners, there were several knife wounds on the girl’s body. She had knife marks around her arm, thighs and neck. She was transferred to the District MMG Hospital after her condition became critical. The family was informed about the incident and they quickly rushed from Pilkhuwa to Ghaziabad.

Ghaziabad Police have issued a video where they have informed that acting on the family’s complaint, the two accused have been arrested within a few hours.