India is one of the fastest countries to administer over 13 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses, taking only 95 days to do so, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday. All these doses have been given free by GoI to state governments.

The United States took 101 days while China took 109 days to administer these many doses, the ministry said.

As per the provisional report cited by the government, cumulatively, India has administered 13,01,19,310 doses through 19,01,413 sessions.

Out of these 13 crore people who have been vaccinated, 92,01,728 are the healthcare workers(HCWs) who have taken their first doses. There are 58,17,262 HCWs who have received their second dose as well. The number also includes 1,15,62,535 frontline workers (FLWs) who have got their first dose and 58,55,821 FLWs who have taken their second dose.

Besides, 4,73,55,942 people above the age of 60 have been administered the first done and 53,04,679 the second dose.

In the age group 45-60, 4,35,25,687 beneficiaries have taken their first dose and 14,95,656 the second dose.

The ministry also said eight states—Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala—account for 59.25 per cent of the total doses given in the country so far.

On the 95th day(April 20) itself, 29,90,197 vaccine doses were administered, which include 19,86,711 beneficiaries across 42,384 sessions for the first dose, and 10,03,486 for the second dose.

The country’s vaccination drive was embarked on January 16, with healthcare workers(HCWs) being amongst the first to be vaccinated. The vaccination for the frontline workers(FLWs) started from February 2.

In the subsequent phase of the vaccination drive that started on March 1, people over 60 years of age, and people aged 45 and above with specified comorbid conditions, were made eligible for the inoculation.

For people above the age of 45, India launched vaccination from April 1.

Now, the government has announced vaccination for everyone above the age of 18 starting May 1. Even after 1st May, GoI will continue giving all vaccine doses in its 50% quota to states for free.

The additional quota provides states with flexibility which most of the states had demanded, to customise their vaccination drive as health is a state subject.